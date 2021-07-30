Alex de Minaur & Dan Evans pick Rafael Nadal as their tennis weightlifter, Dominic Thiem & Andrey Rublev go for Marton Fucsovics

Rafael Nadal, Marton Fucsovics, Feliciano Lopez and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga were among the popular choices when ATP players were asked to pick their 'tennis weightlifter'.

With the Olympic Games currently underway in Tokyo, the digital media team at the ATP tour asked some of the players which of their contemporaries would make for good weightlifters. And Rafael Nadal, who is known for his massive biceps and impressive core strength, was picked by two players - Alex de Minaur and Dan Evans.

Marton Fucsovics, dubbed "Ironman" for his impressive physique, was another popular choice; both Andrey Rublev and Dominic Thiem voted for the Hungarian. Interestingly, Fucsovcis recently registered one of the biggest wins of his career by beating Rublev in the Wimbledon fourth round.

Alexander Zverev, who is through to the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics, took some time to respond before naming Feliciano Lopez and Fucsovics again. Lopez, known to be among the fittest men on the men's tour, was also picked by Denis Shapovalov.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, meanwhile, was the choice of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic as well as Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Other players whose names were thrown in the hat included Aslan Karatsev (for his strong legs), Tennys Sandgren, Jan-Lennard Struff, John Millman and Karen Khachanov.

Rafael Nadal is all set to make his return to the ATP tour at next week's Citi Open in Washington DC. Nadal hasn't played since his Roland Garros semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic; the Spaniard pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympic Games citing mental exhaustion after a grueling clay-court schedule.

Nadal has taken a wildcard into the Washington event, an ATP 500 tournament. He will be joined by Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex de Minaur, Grigor Dimitrov, Milos Raonic, Jannik Sinner, Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov as the seeded players in the 48-member draw.

Rafael Nadal has become the star attraction of the tournament, causing tickets to get sold out within minutes of becoming available. The Spaniard is scheduled to play his first match at the Citi Open on Wednesday, August 4.

Rafael Nadal will be aiming to win his 21st Grand Slam singles title at the US Open next month. With Nadal, Djokovic and Federer all tied at 20 Grand Slam singles titles each, the US Open promises to be a humdinger for tennis fans.

