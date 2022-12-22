Alex de Minaur enjoys his off-season with his girlfriend Katie Boulter 

Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur shared an off-season photo dump on his social media accounts and also shared a picture with his girlfriend, British tennis player Katie Boulter.

de Minaur and Boulter have been in a relationship since March 2020 and are often seen sharing pictures together on their social media accounts.

On his Instagram, de Minaur shared some pictures of how he has spent his off-season thus far.

"Off court 📸 dump," wrote de Minaur in his caption.

In an interview, Boulter had praised the Aussie for his work ethic and also complimented him on being a 'pretty good' boyfriend.

"Yeah, he's a pretty good boyfriend. No, yeah, he's someone that I have a lot of admiration for on and off the tennis court. He is the epitome of a fighter, who goes out and gives their all every single day. That's what I aspire to be like. It really helps me because I can push myself; he helps me do that. I'm a very lucky girl," she said.

"He is probably one of the hardest working guys out there. I'm very lucky to be in the position I am, that I get to see it day in, day out. I have so much respect for what he does," added Boulter.

“We’ve got a tough group; It’s in Australia, but we cherish being the underdogs" - Alex de Minaur on the United Cup

Alex De Minaur celebrates a point at the Rolex Paris Masters

Alex de Minaur revealed that Team Australia have a tough group in the United Cup as they have been drawn alongside Great Britain and Spain.

The World No. 24 mentioned that he was looking forward to the competition and claimed that they are underdogs at the event.

“It’s going to be a great battle for us,” de Minaur said. “We’ve got a tough group. It’s in Australia, but we cherish being the underdogs. It will give us a good chance to test ourselves and see how we’re going and see if our level is holding up."

“I think it’s going to be very interesting and intriguing to see how this all plays out. Obviously, this is a new event. We’re not sure really what to expect and the whole team dynamic. One thing is for sure, Australia is always a tight-knit group. We had an incredible year when it comes to team events with the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup. We’re both in strong form," said Alex de Minaur.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes