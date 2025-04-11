Alex de Minaur fails to get his fiancee on board about one specific thing despite his Monte-Carlo Masters progress

Alex de Minaur's fiance, Katie Boulter, expressed her disagreement over his outfit update at the Monte Carlo Masters. The Brit dropped a reaction to her boyfriend's latest Instagram post, highlighting how his shorts don't actually set the mark the way he expected. This came after De Minaur secured his spot in the top eight.

Ad

The crowd in Monte Carlo saw intense levels of competition on Thursday. De Minaur defeated World No. 11 Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-2 to book a slot in the quarterfinals. With this, the Aussie secured his first victory against a top-10 rival in his 10th attempt since October 2024. With this, his win-loss stats attained a commendable 17-6 lead year to date.

De Minaur expressed confidence after taking down Daniil Medvedev at the Monte Carlo Masters. The Aussie shared a picture of himself on Instagram, highlighting his entry into the quarterfinals. Dressed in black (his on-court outfit at the Monte Carlo Masters), the 26-year-old also included a caption that said:

Ad

Trending

"Step by step 🧱👀 QF 🔜 @rolexmontecarlomasters."

Ad

Besides the event dynamics, his outfit became a centre of attraction after Katie Boulter expressed her disagreement with the adequacy of his shorts.

"Not sure the short shorts are a win tho," she commented.

Katie Boulter's comment on Alex de Minaur's Post- Via Instagram

Alex de Minaur made a notable change amid his ongoing campaign at the Monte Carlo Masters. The Aussie was seen wearing shorter white shorts compared to his outfits captured in recent events, including the Miami Open and Indian Wells.

Ad

Alex de Minaur expressed his commitment to strengthening his grip on clay

Alex De Minaur at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five - Source: Getty

ATP star Alex de Minaur expressed his commitment to improving his grip on clay courts. After an efficient performance on hard court events, including the Rotterdam and Qatar Open, the Aussie showcased commendable levels at the Monte Carlo Masters. This turned out to be a result of his determined practice to cope with clay.

Ad

After defeating Daniil Medvedev to reach the quarterfinals, De Minaur mentioned how he plans to excel in clay court events this season.

"More than anything, I’m just finding my feet on clay. It’s taken me a while in my career, but I finally understand what I need to do to be effective on this surface. I can be dangerous on this surface, so I’m very happy to play here and start off the clay swing with some good matches. All my energy and all my effort now goes to tomorrow," he said, in a post match interview.

Alex de Minaur will now face Grigor Dimitrov to lock his seat into the semifinals. This showdown is scheduled to commence on Friday, April 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More