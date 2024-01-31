Alex de Minaur on girlfriend Katie Boulter: "The sheer fact of being with her, I’ve been able to snap out of my losses so much quicker"

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have been dating each other for over a year and even found themselves on opposite sides of the court at the United Cup earlier this month. The duo, however, seems to have cracked the code for balancing their personal and professional lives.

De Minaur, during a recent interview with Esquire, said Katie Boulter has helped him enjoy time on the busy Tour more. The Aussie noted that he would earlier let on-court results get to him and dictate his life, but that has changed now.

He added that being with Boulter helped him snap out of a disappointing result as she taught him to appreciate the positives in life away from the tennis court.

“She teaches me to enjoy life, enjoy the process, not let results dictate your life,” Alex de Minaur said ofhis girlfriend Katie Boulter. “At times, I’ve been very hard on myself and I’ve taken losses very, very badly."

"But the sheer fact of being with her, I’ve been able to snap out of it so much quicker and learn to enjoy it and see the good things about life off the court,” he added.

De Minaur was last seen in action at his home Grand Slam, the Australian Open, where went down in a five-set battle against Andrey Rublev in the fourth round.

Alex de Minaur, Katie Boulter make mixed starts to the season

Alex de Minaur at the 2024 Australian Open.

Both Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have had mixed starts to the season, with the duo logging wins over some big names at the United Cup.

While Boulter beat the likes of Jessica Pegula and Ajla Tomjlanovic in the tournament’s group stage, De Minaur helped his side reach the final after notching up a big win over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal. The Aussie also had wins over top-10 players Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz to show for at the competition.

De Minaur, however, was not able to carry that momentum into the Australian Open. His promising campaign began with wins over Milos Raonic and Matteo Arnaldi, but fizzled out in the fourth round against an inspired Andrey Rublev,

Boulter, meanwhile, came up short against eventual finalist Zheng Qinwen in the second round. She has also lost her Adelaide opener to Ana Bogdan after having posted a few good wins in the qualification rounds.