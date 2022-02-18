Alex de Minaur issues clarification after reports emerge that he faked his vaccination certificate

Alex de Minaur took to social media to put an end to all rumors circulating he was under investigation for faking his vaccination certificate.

Reports emerged on Thursday that the Australian was one of 2,200 people being investigated by authorities in Spain as part of 'Operation Jenner'. A major hospital in Madrid is suspected of issuing falsified health passports and PCR tests.

The World No. 32 issued a clarification on Twitter within hours, stating that he was double-vaccinated against COVID-19. De Minaur revealed that he took the first dose in London and the second dose at the Hospital La Paz in Madrid.

"Hi everyone. I wanted to write a quick message here to avoid any misunderstanding regarding a report that is in the Spanish media about my vaccination certificate," de Minaur wrote. "I received my first dose of the vaccine in London last summer, and the second one at the Hospital La Paz in Madrid."

The 23-year-old admitted that the hospital is currently under investigation for providing falsified COVID certificates, but he made it clear that he was not one of those involved. De Minaur declared that he had a "completely valid, accurate and true" vaccination record.

"News came out today that the hospital is under investigation for providing falsified covid certificates to some of its patients," Alex de Minaur wrote. "I want to make it 100% clear that I received my second shot, that I have a completely valid, accurate and true vaccination record."

Alex de Minaur asserted that the only reason his name was being dragged into the issue was because he selected the hospital to receive his vaccination dose at, just like others. As such, he did not want fans to entertain such baseless rumors.

"Everyone around me, including my family, is fully vaccinated. I am not "under investigation" in any way as is being suggested and my name is connected to this story simply because I was a patient at the hospital (as many thousands of others were)," de Minaur wrote.

It is pertinent to note that the ATP announced last year that any player found guilty of submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination record may be suspended from the ATP Tour for a period of up to three years.

Alex de Minaur's only losses in 2022 so far have come against players ranked in the top 10

Alex de Minaur has only been defeated by players ranked in the top ten of the ATP rankngs this season

On the tennis side of things, Alex de Minaur has had a wonderful start to the 2022 season. As of now, the Australian has a 7-3 win/loss record and all three of his losses have come against players ranked in the top 10.

In the ATP Cup, the 23-year-old World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini and World No. 35 Ugo Humbert, but suffered a defeat against World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev. The World No. 32 then carried that form into the Australian Open, reaching the second week of the tournament for the first time. Unfortunately, he fell against World No. 10 Jannik Sinner in the fourth round.

De Minaur followed that up with a quarterfinal run at the Rotterdam Open, where he lost to World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Edited by shilpa17.ram