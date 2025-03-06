Alex de Minaur jokes about losing "wedding budget" as he & fiancée Katie Boutler miss out on $200,000 prize at Tie Break Tens exhibition

Alex de Minaur recently joked about losing their "wedding budget" after he and his fiancée, Katie Boulter, missed out on claiming the $200,000 prize at the Tie Break Tens exhibition. The exhibition match which was played at Indian Wells is known as the Eisenhower Cup and it was the fifth edition of the event.

The Tie Break Tens Eisenhower Cup at Indian Wells featured eight mixed doubles teams competing in ten-point matches. De Minaur and Boulter teamed up and faced the defending champions, Ben Shelton and Emma Navarro, in their opening match, ultimately losing 10-7. The duo of Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz emerged as the winners of the event and claimed the $200,000 prize money

Following the conclusion of the Eisenhower Cup, Katie Boulter took to social media to share a series of pictures capturing some of the special moments from the exhibition event

"Fun night at @tiebreaktens even tho we lost I guess I’ll keep him 😂 ," Boulter captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to the pictures and their loss at the exhibition event, Alex de Minaur jokingly expressed that their "wedding budget" was now at stake after missing out on winning the $200,000 prize money.

"There goes the wedding budget… 😭 😭 😭 ," De Minaur commented.

This year, Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter are seeded ninth and 25th, respectively, at Indian Wells. In 2024, Boulter faced Camila Giorgi in the first round at Indian Wells and suffered a 6-3, 6-2 defeat.

De Minaur, on the other hand, was seeded 10th at the Indian Wells Masters and he defeated Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-2, and 20th seed Alexander Bublik 6-5, 6-0 in the second and third rounds, respectively, before falling to the sixth seed, Alexander Zverev, in the fourth round with a score of 7-5, 2-6, 3-6.

Who will Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter face in their opening matches at Indian Wells?

Alex de Minaur & Katie Boulter at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur are both seeded at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and they will kick off their campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

Boulter will take on Irina-Camelia Begu in her opening match. Begu, who used protected ranking to secure her spot in the main draw of the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California, defeated Ann Li 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round to secure her place in the second round.

Katie Boulter and Irina-Camelia Begu have never faced each other on the WTA Tour and their match at Indian Wells will mark their first-ever encounter. The winner of this second-round clash will move on to face either seventh seed Elena Rybakina or Suzan Lamens in the third round.

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur is slated to face either David Goffin or Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters.

De Minaur has a perfect record against Goffin, having won all of their previous six encounters on the ATP Tour. Their most recent match was in the first round of the 2025 ABN AMRO Open, where the Aussie emerged victorious with a 6-2, 6-4 scoreline.

Similarly, Alex de Minaur has faced Lorenzo Sonego three times on the ATP Tour and has emerged victorious in all three matches. Their most recent meeting was in the second round of the 2022 Rothesay International, where De Minaur triumphed with a 7-6(3), 6-2 score.

