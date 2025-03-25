Alex de Minaur's fiancée Katie Boulter's brother James shows support to Aussie after win over Joao Fonseca at Miami Open

Katie Boulter's brother James Boulter has lauded Alex De Minaur's recent performance in the Miami Open. De Minaur chalked up a brilliant 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 win against Joao Fonseca in the third round on Monday (March 24).

Ad

The Australian entered Miami after a modest fourth-round exit in Indian Wells. He started his campaign by breezing past Yunchaokete Bu and then outclassed Fonseca in the third round.

James Boulter hailed the 10th seed's remarkable win in the Miami Open. De Minaur not only defeated the in-form Fonseca but also dealt with the noisy Brazilian crowd to secure a last-16 berth in Miami.

De Minaur made an Instagram post after his hard-fought victory.

Ad

Trending

"Hell of a battle, enjoyed every moment out there. Can't wait for many more," the Aussie captioned it.

Ad

James Boulter made a comment on the post showing his support.

"Yes Alex," James Boulter wrote.

James Boulter shares a comment on De Minaur's post - Source: @AlexDeMinaur Instagram

Katie Boulter's brother James is a popular talent agent in the marketing and entertainment industry. He has worked with influential people such as Michelle Obama and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra.

Ad

Meanwhile, De Minaur has entered the fourth round in Miami for the second time in his career. He reached the same stage last year but couldn't make his mark against Fabian Marozsan.

The Australian spoke about dealing with the loud Brazilian support for Fonseca and reflected on his performance in the third round.

“There’s no other way. You can go out there and complain and get rattled. You can do a lot of different things. But that won’t help you win the match. Ultimately, that’s what I told myself. It’s gonna be a battle not only against the player but against the crowd. Just put your head down, do the work.. and try to compete every single point," Alex De Minaur said in his on-court interview.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

De Minaur has garnered 17 wins from 22 matches this year, including a runner-up finish in Rotterdam and a quarterfinal run in Melbourne. Despite a spirited performance against Jannik Sinner, the Italian defeated him in the Australian Open 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

Alex De Minaur will take on Matteo Berrettini in R4 of the Miami Open 2025

Alex De Minaur plays a backhand in the Miami Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Alex De Minaur will square off against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round of the Miami Open. He trails the head-to-head against the Italian 1-2 and lost to him most recently in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

While De Minaur scored a solid win against Fonseca, Berrettini defeated Zizou Bergs in the third round 6-4, 6-4.

Berrettini has never beaten De Minaur on hard courts and will hope to change that stat on Tuesday. Two of his wins against the Australian No. 1 have been on grass.

The winner between De Minaur and Berrettini will face either Taylor Fritz or Adam Walton in the quarterfinal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback