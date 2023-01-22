British tennis player Katie Boulter cheekily called out her boyfriend and Australian pro Alex de Minaur on his latest social media post.

Boulter and De Minaur have been dating each other since March 2020 and are often seen together on social media, posting pictures and rooting for each other during their matches. The Brit, who is currently in Australia, was seen rooting for the 23-year-old during his matches at the 2023 Australian Open.

Ahead of his high-profile encounter against Novak Djokovic, de Minaur expressed on social media his excitement to be playing against the 21-time Grand Slam winner at the Rod Laver Arena and playfully revealed that he had "a date" with the court.

"Tomorrow 7 pm RLA, it’s a date 👀🍿See you soon," posted the Aussie.

Boulter replied to his post and cheekily asked who RLA was and why he was going on a date with it.

Katie Boulter replies to Alex de Minaur

"Who’s RLA and why they taking you on a date?" replied the Brit.

"Ultimately, he's one of the best players in the world" - Alex de Minaur on facing Novak Djokovic

Alex de Minaur plays a forehand during the third-round singles match against Benjamin Bonzi

Alex de Minaur will take on Novak Djokovic in the Round of 16 for a place in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

In his post-match press conference after the third round, the Aussie pointed out that the Serb was one of the best players in the world despite his injury concerns and was ready to take the battle to him.

"Look, I'm not going to read into too much of that injury. Ultimately, he's one of the best players in the world, and I'm just going to have to take it to him and not shy away from the occasion. I'm going to make sure to make it as tough as I can, and, you know, just bring the recent experience I've had on the court and how I've been feeling."

He said these are the kind of matches he wants to play in his career and that he was looking forward to having "a good time."

"Just ultimately it's not shy away from the opportunity and the occasion. I mean, this is the matches I want. It's going to be exciting. I will get fired up, get the crowd behind me, and I'll definitely have a good time," he said.

De Minaur defeated France's Benjamin Bonzi in his third-round 7-6, 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets to set up a clash against Djokovic, who got the better of Grigor Dimitrov in 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 straight sets as well. The duo have never faced each other on the ATP tour.

