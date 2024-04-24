Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter jokingly accuses him of "thirdwheeling" with her & NFL icon Tom Brady; Aussie hilariously responds

Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter hilariously accused him of "third-wheeling" during a photo opportunity with NFL legend Tom Brady at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The Laureus World Sports Awards, held on Monday, April 22, at the Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain, is a prestigious event that brings together the creme de la creme of the sports world. Here, de Minaur and Boulter had the opportunity to meet and take a picture with Brady.

Boulter shared a picture on her Instagram story, where the couple can be seen posing with Brady. The Brit humorously accused de Minaur of third wheeling between her and Brady.

"Alex de Minaur third wheeling hard," Boulter wrote.

Katie Boulter on Instagram

De Minaur took the joke in stride and shared the story with a hilarious caption:

"Sorry for ruining the pic."

Alex de Minaur on Instagram

Brady presented World No. 1 Novak Djokovic with the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award at the ceremony. The Serb is now a record-equalling five-time recipient of the prestigious award (tying with Roger Federer), having won the awards in 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2019.

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, who was the recipient of the 2023 Breakthrough of the Year award, also graced the event to present this year's award to Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal also attended the event with his wife Maria Francisca Perello and his mother Ana Maria Parera. The Spaniard's foundation received the 2024 Laureus Sport for Good Award for its work with economically challenged communities in Spain and India.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter will kick off their Madrid Open campaign this week

Katie Bulter and Alex de Minaur at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Alex de Minaur is all set to make his fifth appearance at the 2024 Madrid Open. Seeded 10th in the tournament, De Minaur has received a bye into the second round, where he will face either Rafael Nadal or Darwin Blanch.

De Minaur recently concluded his Barcelona Open campaign with a Round of 16 exit, where he lost 7-5, 6-2 against 16th seed Arthur Fils.

De Minaur, who made his Madrid debut in 2019, recorded his best performance in the clay-court tournament in 2021, where he reached the Round of 16 before losing 6-7(7), 4-6 to fourth seed Dominic Thiem. In his latest appearance last year, the Aussie lost 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 in the third round to Aslan Karatsev.

Katie Boulter, on the other hand, will be making her debut in Madrid. Seeded 26th in the women’s draw, Boulter received a bye into the second round where she will face either American Robin Montgomery or Elina Avanesyan.