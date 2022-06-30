Alex de Minaur’s ideal grass court player ft. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic 

Alex de Minaur has enjoyed a good season this year. He started by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career. The World No. 27 then reached the quarterfinals in Dubai and the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters.

During the clay swing, the Australian made it to the semifinals in Barcelona and Lyon but made a first-round exit at the French Open.

In the grass season, de Minaur lost in the first round of the Libema Open and in the second round at Queen's Club. He fared better in Eastbourne, where his title defense came to an end in the semifinals.

The 23-year-old has particularly enjoyed playing on grass courts and, in an interview with ATP, said that he looks forward to this time of the year every season.

“I think the grass swing is an exciting part of the year. It is a part of the season I am always looking forward to. It is a short one, so you have to be ready for it. Whenever it comes along, it is really exciting,” de Minaur said.

“It is a surface that complements my game a fair bit. I like trying to dictate on the grass. You get a lot of help from the court, so you can try and dictate a bit more and then I try and use my movement more. I think it complements my game well with these combinations,” he added.

De Minaur, who also enjoys watching his peers compete on the surface, gave his thoughts on who he thinks the ’ideal' grasscourt player would be.

“For the serve, I’d go with Nick [Kyrgios]. Forehand would be [Juan Martin] del Potro. Backhand, probably Novak [Djokovic]. Slice, Roger [Federer] and volley I’d go with Stefan [Edberg] to have something different,” he said.

Alex de Minaur also picked John McEnroe as the one player he would’ve loved to compete with from the older generations.

“I would have loved to play against some of the older generations — like John McEnroe — just to see the contrast in style and see how tennis has evolved and changed. To see how that prime era would match up against my generation,” he said.

Alex de Minaur takes on Jack Draper in Wimbledon 2R

Alex de Minaur in action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Alex de Minaur is currently in London, competing in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. His campaign began with an emphatic straight-sets win against World No. 72 Hugo Dellien in the opening round on Tuesday.

He will be back in action later today, taking on British youngster Jack Draper. If he can overcome home favorite Draper, he will match his 2018 run at The Championships.

Draper, on the other hand, has never made it past the second round at Wimbledon previously and will be looking to right that record in front of his home crowd.

