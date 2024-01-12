"Alex de Minaur's rubbed off on me in many different ways" - Katie Boulter lays bare her relationship with Australian No. 1; calls herself "lucky"

Alex de Minaur’s girlfriend Katie Boulter recently extolled the support she gets from the World No. 10. The British tennis player also shared that having De Minaur around has brought about a positive change in her career.

De Minaur has been in a relationship with British No. 1 Boulter since 2020. The couple have been vocal in their support for each other and are often spotted cheering for the other from the stands despite their hectic schedules.

Ahead of the 2024 Australian Open, Katie Boulter was asked how Alex de Minaur’s ongoing purple patch has impacted her, to which she replied that her boyfriend has been a huge support.

“I think he's really rubbed off on me in so many different ways: the way he holds himself, the way he works. Having his expertise on the side, it's great for me because it's a support. It's someone that I can talk to about anything, including everything to do with my career,” the World No. 57 said during her press conference.

De Minaur and Boulter recently represented their respective countries at the United Cup. At the event, the Aussie produced some groundbreaking results, scoring three top 10 wins on the trot against Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. He subsequently earned his career-high ranking, replacing Fritz as the World No. 10.

Boulter said that the couple has built a “positive environment” which has been reflecting in their on-court success as well.

“To have that extra support, it does make a huge difference. I feel like it's showing. It's been quite a few years that we've been together. I feel like we've built up a really fun, positive environment. It looks like it's working at the moment, so hopefully we can continue that,” she said.

Katie Boulter on Alex de Minaur: "I hope I'm rubbing off on him, too"

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur teamed up for mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2023

Katie Boulter is enjoying a successful spell on the court as well. After leapfrogging Emma Raducanu as the British No. 1 for the first time in June last year, the seven-time ITF trophy holder went on to lift her maiden WTA title in Nottingham the following week. In September 2023, Boulter reached a career-high ranking of World No. 50.

The Brit joked that she hoped her good form rubbed off on her boyfriend De Minaur.

“I hope I'm rubbing off on him, too. I hope I am,” Boulter joked.

She further said that she was “lucky” to have the 24-year-old in her life.

“But he's a great guy and I'm very lucky to have that,” she said.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter will next be in action at the Australian Open. The former will start his campaign against 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic on Monday, January 15, while Boulter will face China’s Yuan Yue in the opening round on the same day.