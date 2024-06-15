Alex de Minaur seconds girlfriend Katie Boulter’s appreciation for grass as Brit continues Nottingham title defense with QF win

Alex de Minaur seconded his girlfriend Katie Boulter's appreciation for the grass surface after the Brit reached the semifinals of the 2024 Rothesay Open. She comfortably defeated fifth seed Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-4.

The end of the 2024 French Open signaled the arrival of the grass swing. For Boulter, it meant beginning her title defense in Nottingham where she won her first title last year by defeating three of her compatriots in consecutive matches en route.

The third-seeded Boulter was off to a good start after she claimed a resilient comeback win over fellow Brit Harriet Dart (6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5) and followed it up with a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win against Rebecca Marino in the next round. She then defeated Magdalena Frech in the quarterfinals to make it to her second semifinal of the 2024 season.

The Brit took to Instagram to post an image of herself playing on grass and wrote that she appreciated the surface.

"Just appreciating this green stuff," Boulter captioned her post.

Alex de Minaur commented on his girlfriend's post with an emoji of grass and a house.

Katie Boulter awaits the winner of the match between Francesca Jones and Emma Raducanu in the semifinals.

Alex de Minaur moves into the 2024 Libema Open SF

Alex de Minaur at French Open 2024

Not only Katie Boulter, but Alex de Minaur has also started the grass swing with a semifinal appearance. The Aussie is coming off an impressive showing at the French Open, where he reached the quarterfinal, his first at the clay-court Major. Here, he lost to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

De Minaur entered the Libema Open as the top seed, thus receiving a bye in the first roumd. He played his opening match against Zizou Bergs and claimed a 7-5, 6-4 win against the Belgian. The Aussie followed it up with a 7-5, 6-2 win against veteran Milos Raonic to reach the semifinals, where he awaits the winner of the match between third seed Ugo Humbert and Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer.

The winner of the semifinal will face either defending champion Tallon Griekspoor or seventh seed Sebastian Korda in the final of the Libema Open.

Following the Libema Open, Alex de Minaur will play the Cinch Championships where he was a finalist in 2023. He will be joined by defending and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov, and Taylor Fritz, among others.