Alex de Minaur supports girlfriend Katie Boulter from the stands at ITF tournament in Shrewsbury following Paris Masters exit

World No. 25 Alex de Minaur was seen watching his girlfriend Katie Boulter in action at the ITF W100k in Shrewsbury shortly after his elimination at the Paris Masters.

De Minaur reached the Round of 16 in Paris before losing to 16th seed Frances Tiafoe on Thursday.

The Aussie headed straight over to Shrewsbury to support his girlfriend Katie Boulter in her quarterfinal against Ana Konjuh. The Brit ended up losing the match 6-4, 7-6(5).

Boulter, who reached the third round of Wimbledon earlier this year, last played a WTA tour-level event at the Tallinn Open, where she reached the Round of 16 before losing to Belinda Bencic.

"And then my boy brought it home" - Katie Boulter after Alex de Minaur's Atlanta Open triumph

Alex de Minaur won the Atlanta Open

Katie Boulter was full of praise for her boyfriend Alex de Minaur following his victory at the Atlanta Open in August, the sixth title of his career.

"And then my boy brought it home," Boulter tweeted.

Alex de Minaur's 2022 season ended with 45 wins from 69 matches. This has been his best year in terms of matches won.

The Australian's only title came at the Atlanta Open, where he beat James Duckworth, Adrian Mannarino, and Ilya Ivashka before downing Jenson Brooksby in the final.

The 23-year-old reached the semifinals of the Barcelona Open with wins over Ugo Humbert, Lloyd Harris, and Cameron Norrie. He held two match points against Carlos Alcaraz but squandered both, eventually losing 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-4.

The Aussie also reached the semifinals of the ATP 250 events in Lyon, Eastbourne, and, most recently, Stockholm. His best performances at the Grand Slams were reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open and Wimbledon, losing to Jannik Sinner and Cristian Garin respectively.

De Minaur was unseeded at the Paris Masters and started the tournament with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Sebastian Korda. He faced last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the second round and stunned him 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 to reach the Round of 16. It was his first win over the former World No. 1 in five meetings.

De Minaur's run in Paris came to an end in the Round of 16 as he lost to Frances Tiafoe in straight sets. He is currently ranked 25th in the world.

