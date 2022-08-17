Alexander Bublik becomes a father, welcomes son Vasily

Alexander Bublik has become a father for the first time as he and his partner welcomed their son Vasily.

The 25-year-old has been absent in recent tournaments due to his partner expecting a baby boy. Bublik is not in action this week at the Cincinnati Masters, having lost in the first round at the Canadian Masters last week.

He and his unnamed partner have now become proud parents of a baby boy, with Bublik sharing the following message in French on his Instagram stories:

"Bienvenue à Vasily" (Welcome to Vasily)

Since making the Hall of Fame Open final in Newport last month, Bublik has played just once in the four weeks.

Alexander Bublik's 2022 season so far

Alexander Bublkik on Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Alexander Bublik has had a successful 2022 campaign, winning 22 of his 41 matches. He won his first career singles title in Montpellier, where he beat third seed Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the final.

The Kazakh started his season with an opening-round exit in Adelaide before making the second round at the Australian Open, where he lost to Gael Monfils. That was followed by his triumphant run in Montpellier, catapulting him into the top 30 of the ATP singles rankings for the first time.

Bublik failed to build on his momentum, though, losing three of his next four matches - including first-round exits in Rotterdam and Doha. The 25-year-old then won both his singles matches in Kazakhstan's Davis Cup clash with Norway in Oslo, including one over World No. 8 Casper Ruud.

Alexander Bublik 🇰🇿🇨🇵 @Bublik_France

Annoncé par Alex en itw à Newport 🎙️



Voila pourquoi il est très souvent absent ces derniers temps.

Il risque d'être moins présent les prochains mois.



FÉLICITATIONS AUX FUTURS PARENTS ! 🤰 Bublik et sa femme attendent un bébé (un garçon) dans les prochains jours/semaines.Annoncé par Alex en itw à Newport 🎙️Voila pourquoi il est très souvent absent ces derniers temps.Il risque d'être moins présent les prochains mois.FÉLICITATIONS AUX FUTURS PARENTS ! 🤰 Bublik et sa femme attendent un bébé (un garçon) dans les prochains jours/semaines.Annoncé par Alex en itw à Newport 🎙️Voila pourquoi il est très souvent absent ces derniers temps.Il risque d'être moins présent les prochains mois.FÉLICITATIONS AUX FUTURS PARENTS ! 🤰👶🍼 https://t.co/DcvoTJf9gC

He fell in the Round of 32 at both Indian Wells and Miami, with Ruud avenging his Davis Cup defeat in the latter tournament. Another early exit followed as the Kazakh retired in the second round of his clash with Pablo Carreno Busta in Monte Carlo.

The World No. 42 then endured a horror run - losing in the opening rounds at his next three stops in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome. He fared slightly better in his next three tournaments, making the Round of 16 at Roland Garros, Stuttgart and Queen's.

Bublik found some form at Eastbourne, where he made the last eight, losing to eventual winner Taylor Fritz. The Kazakh then made the third round at Wimbledon, losing to Frances Tiafoe, before making the Newport final, where he lost to Maxime Cressy in a third-set tiebreak.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh