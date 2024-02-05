Alexander Bublik makes history with Montpellier triumph, becomes the first player to win an ATP singles title after dropping first set in every match

Alexander Bublik reigned supreme at the 2024 Montpellier Open and made history by becoming the only player to win an ATP singles title after dropping the first in every match.

Bublik, who has recently been in the form of his life, clinched his fourth ATP Tour singles titles at the 2024 Montpellier Open, which was his second triumph in the tournament after winning it previously in 2022. However, en route to his victory, the Kazakhstani No.1 created history.

Bublik became the first player in history to win an ATP singles title after dropping the first set in every match. He entered the tournament as the second seed due to which he got a bye in the first round. The World No. 27 kicked off his campaign against Denis Shapovalov in the second round, and after losing the first set Bublik won a tough tiebreaker in the second and went on to win the match 1-6, 7-6(12), 6-3.

In the quarterfinals, he faced a newly turned Kazakhstani, Alexander Shevchenko. He again pulled a Houdini to come back from a set down and get a win against his compatriot 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash against Felix Aguer-Aliassime.

The Canadian, who was 50-0 when he won the first set in his last 50 matches in hardcourt tournaments, seemed to be the favorite after he clinched the first set but Bublik turned things around to win yet another three-setter 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the finals.

In the finals, Alexander Bublik faced Borna Coric, who was yet to drop a set in the tournament. The Croat continued his run of form, winning the first set, however, the Kazakhsatni turned things around for the fourth time in the tournament to clinch his fourth title 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Alexander Bublik had his best Grand Slam run at the 2023 Wimbledon

Alexander Bublik has recently been in the form of his career, winning two titles last year and winning one in 2024. The Kazakhstani also broke into the top 25 due to his improved performance.

Having said that, Bublik has still had a hard time making deep runs in Grand Slams. He has been knocked out in the first round in four out of the previous five Majors. His only deep run came at the 2023 Wimbledon.

The World No. 27 came into Wimbledon in red-hot form, winning the Halle Open. He started his campaign against Mackenzie McDonald and defeated the American, coming from a set down.

He then comfortably defeated JJ Wolf and Maximilian Marterer in straight sets in the second and third rounds, respectively, to reach the fourth round of a major for the first time in his career.

Alexander Bublik lost to Andrey Rublev in the fourth round in a hard-fought five-setter 7-5, 6-3, (6)6-7, (5)6-7, 6-4.