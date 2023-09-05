Alexander Zverev's fourth-round clash against Jannik Sinner at the 2023 US Open witnessed rather controversial scenes as the German accused a fan of yelling "the most famous Hilter phrase" at him.

The match began with Zverev taking the first 6-4, following which Sinner equalized by taking the second 6-3. In the middle of the third set on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Zverev complained to the umpire that one of the fans had abused him on the basis of his German ancestry.

"He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is," Zverev said.

Security were then called on site to investigate, and they took a good 10 minutes tracking down the culprit. As it turns out, it was Brad Gilbert, former coach of Andre Agassi and current mentor to Coco Gauff, who finally helped tracked him down.

The security personnel then quickly nabbed the fan and escorted him out of the stadium, much to the delight of the other fans under the floodlights. Following a big round of applause, action resumed on Monday, with Zverev wrapping up the third set 6-2.

However, Jannik Sinner responded by taking the fourth set 6-4 and forced a decider. The duo are currently locked in battle in the fifth set, with the winner set to take on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals up next.

"We've played great matches" - Carlos Alcaraz on potential US Open quarterfinal clash against Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev could take on Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz touched on the possibility of playing Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open, stating that their head-to-head record is very close.

Zverev has three wins against Alcaraz's two, with the Spaniard winning their most recent clash (Round of 16 at the Madrid Open earlier this year) and Alcaraz winning their most recent Grand Slam clash in the quarterfinals of the French Open last year.

The World No. 1 looked forward to seeing Sinner and Zverev take on each other, saying that it would be a "really fun match" to watch.

"Against Sascha, the head-to-head as well is really, really close. We've played great matches. He's playing really, really well. This year he's finding his top level again," Alcaraz said.

"It's going to be a really fun, fun match to watch tonight between them, and let's see I going to play because going to be a really tough quarterfinal," he added.