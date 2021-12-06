Alexander Zverev makes first red carpet appearance with partner Sophia Thomalla at Ein Herz für Kinder's donation gala

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev made an appearance on the red carpet of the Ein Herz für Kinder's donation gala along with partner Sophia Thomalla on Saturday in Berlin.

The event, hosted by the Ein Herz für Kinder organization, aimed at raising funds for providing financial assistance to children all over the world. The event was telecast on German television broadcaster ZDF.

Zverev is currently on a break from tennis before the season officially kicks off on 1 January 2022 with the ATP Cup. The gala has been held annually since 2001, and this marks Zverev's first appearance at the event.

He was accompanied on the red carpet by German model and television presenter Sophia Thomalla. It was the first time the couple were making an appearance at a public event together.

The Berlin-born Sophia shared a video from the event on her Instagram story which showed Zverev enjoying a performance by singer Alec Völkel.

Screen grab from Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story

Zverev himself later shared the photos on his Instagram account, thanking everyone who donated to the cause and the organizers for putting together an extraordinary event.

"27,618,170€ raised in one evening for children all over the world! Thanks to every single person who donated and a special thanks to @einherzfuerkinder for the wonderful event ♥️," Alexander Zverev mentioned on his instagram post."

The event was also attended by several prominent figures in German entertainment and public officials, including Olaf Scholz, the soon-to-be German Chancellor and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

About Ein Herz für Kinder and what the organisation represents

Mathias Döpfner is the CEO of Axel Springer SE, the parent company of the "Ein Herz für Kinder"

"Ein Herz für Kinder", which translates to "A heart for children" in English, is an active aid organization whose main focus is on improving the living conditions of children not only in Germany but all over the world.

Founded in 1978 originally as a road safety campaign by Axel Springer SE, the largest periodical publishing house in Europe, it has since grown in presence and ambition.

The goal of the organization is to help children whose lives have been torn apart by war or natural disasters or offer financial assistance in their medical treatment. They proudly declare that every single cent donated to them will go directly towards aid projects for children.

BILD @BILD #EHfK DANKE! DANKE! DANKE! ❤️ Über 27,6 Millionen Euro an Spenden sind durch eure Hilfe zusammengekommen. Jeder Cent kommt direkt bei den Kindern an und jede noch so kleine Spende HILFT! #EinHerzfürKinder DANKE! DANKE! DANKE! ❤️ Über 27,6 Millionen Euro an Spenden sind durch eure Hilfe zusammengekommen. Jeder Cent kommt direkt bei den Kindern an und jede noch so kleine Spende HILFT! #EinHerzfürKinder #EHfK https://t.co/iJChzeuQP1

Also Read Article Continues below

In the 43 years since its inception, Ein Herz für Kinder has donated over €412 million, contibuting to more than 22,000 projects.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya