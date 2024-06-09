“Alexander Zverev can make cameo” - Serena Williams’ ex-coach makes case for German’s addition to new Big 3 alongside Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci has said Alexander Zverev could form the new Big 3 alongside Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, provided the German wins the 2024 French Open. Zverev is set to face Alcaraz in the summit clash for La Coupe de Mousquetaires on Sunday, June 9.

'Big 3' was a term used for Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic because of their domination on the tour for two decades. However, with Federer retired, Nadal on the brink of retirement, and Djokovic's recent dip in form, the tennis fraternity is looking for their successors.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Holger Rune have done well in the last couple of years to be regarded as the 'new Big 3.' However, with Rune's recent struggles, fans and experts have been discussing which player could replace him in the club.

Serena William's ex-coach Rick Macci has weighed in on the argument, choosing Alexander Zverev as a major contender for the third spot. He is confident that Alcaraz and Sinner have cemented their spots and added that Zverev needed to win the 2024 Roland Garros to do the same.

Macci wrote on X/Twitter:

“Zverev can make a cameo for the third spot as a member of the big three with a win in the finals. Sinner is not going anywhere as determined. Alcaraz is not going anywhere as determined. Zverev is still going some where be determined. @carlosalcaraz”

Alexander Zverev will face Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash of the 2024 French Open

Alexander Zverev made it to his first French Open final after defeating Casper Ruud in the semifinals 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. This was his fourth consecutive semifinal in the Paris Major. He also defeated 14-time champion Rafael Nadal, David Goffin, Tallon Greikspoor, Holger Rune, and Alex de Mianur along the way.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz defeated the soon-to-be World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his first Roland Garros final. The Spaniard defeated J.J. Wolf, Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Korda, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the semifinals.

This will be the 10th meeting between the duo, with the German edging their head-to-head 5-4. Their latest meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters where Alcaraz prevailed 6-3, 6-1.

The Spaniard leads their head-to-head on clay 2-1, but Zverev has won their only meeting at Roland Garros in 2022.