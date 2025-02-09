Alexander Zverev caught in airport mishap, has his luggage delivered to incorrect location 8,500+ miles away ahead of Argentina Open campaign

Alexander Zverev flew to Argentina for the Buenos Aires Open, but his bags went to the Maldives, leaving him wondering how that happened. Zverev is changing things up this year, as he won't be playing in the Middle East. Instead, he is opting for some clay court tennis, which might just be him preparing early for the French Open.

He made the final last year, after all, missing out on winning the trophy even though he held a 2-1 lead against Carlos Alcaraz in sets. He will hope that some early-season clay court tennis helps him go one better at Roland Garros this year.

In any case, the German flew from Rome to Buenos Aires for the event, but his bags didn't come with him. Somehow, the bags ended up going all the way to the Maldives.

He was actually there not too long ago with his whole family before they jetted off down under for the Australian Open. The puzzled Zverev took to Instagram to wonder how that might have happened, though it's unlikely he'll get a response there.

"Could anyone explain to me how on earth it is possible for me to fly from Rome to Buenos Aires but my bags instead of coming with me being send to the [Maldives]? I guess they need a vacation already."

Alexander Zverev on Instagram

It's going to take some time for Zverev to get his bags back, considering the distance between Buenos Aires and the Maldives. It's a tricky situation for him, as he'll be without his belongings for a while. Hopefully for him, the airline will be able to get his bags to him as soon as possible.

Alexander Zverev's Buenos Aires draw

Alexander Zverev - Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev will have other things to do until his bags arrive. For starters, he can analyze his draw, which is not bad by any means. The German is the top seed, so he won't be playing on the first day of the event. He has a first-round bye, after which he will face either Dusan Lajovic or Roberto Carballes Baena. Both are noted clay specialists, so it won't be easy.

He has local player Francisco Cerundolo on his side of the draw as well, with Lorenzo Musetti and Nicolas Jarry also being on his half of the draw. Neither of those players will be easy to beat for Zverev, but he is himself a really strong clay player, so he will likely fancy his chances.

In the bottom half, there is Holger Rune, who is the second seed at the event, and rising star Joao Fonseca as well. All in all, a pretty strong draw for an ATP 250 event.

