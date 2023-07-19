Alexander Zverev caught in the midst of another assault allegation, mother of German's daughter files case in Berlin

Alexander Zverev has caught himself in the middle of another assault allegation, this time from Brenda Patea, with whom the German has a daughter.

Zverev was under investigation for domestic assault against his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova for nearly three years by the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) before he was given a clean chit earlier this year. In their declaration, the ATP revealed that they found "insufficient" evidence against the former World No. 2 and asserted therefore that there will be no disciplinary action againt him.

A spokeswoman for the Berlin criminal courts confirmed to german media RTL that the Berlin public prosecutor's office has applied for the issuance of a criminal order against A. Zverev. Whether a penalty order will be issued is currently being examined.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, news surfaced that the public prosecutor's office in Berlin has applied for the "issuance of a criminal order" against the World No. 19. According to reports by RTL Germany, whether a penalty order will be issued is being examined.

The assault allegations that led into the charge come from Brenda Patea, with whom Zverev has a daughter. Her management informed RTL that an order of summary punishment has been filed on the charge of assault. RTL does not know the exact charge. Patea didnt comment further.

Furthermore, it is reported that the application for such an order means that the public prosecutor sees enough suspicion against Zverev. If the court decides to award a penalty order, the 26-year-old will have two weeks to lodge an objection against the verdict.

When reached out, Patea's management team confirmed that the allegation levied against Alexander Zverev is one of "bodily harm." At the same time, the exact nature of the charge was not divulged. Meanwhile, Zverev's own team has not commented on the matter yet.

What Alexander Zverev had to say after the ATP ruled no disciplinary action against him after domestic assault investigation

Taking to social media after the ATP's clean chit to him, Alexander Zverev was ecstatic, reiterating how he had always denied the "baseless" allegations made against him.

"From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence and denied the baseless allegations made against me," Zverev said. "I welcomed and fully cooperated with the ATP's investigation and am grateful for the organization's time and attention in this matter."

The World No. 19 went on to proclaim that justice had finally prevailed, adding that it was time for him to focus on the tennis again. He also thanked his friends and family for sticking by his side during the ordeal.

"I am grateful that this is finally resolved and my priority now is recovering from injury and concentrating on what I love most in this world - tennis. I want to thank my friends, family and fans for their ongoing support," Zverev said. "We followed the long and difficult process and justice has prevailed."