Alexander Zverev claims he has a chance to win Roland Garros this year, says it will be "interesting" if he faces Rafael Nadal in Paris

World No. 6 Alexander Zverev believes he has a chance to win the French Open this year. Zverev recently claimed that given his performance at the Madrid Open, his fitness levels and his overall growth since the 2020 US Open final, he can go all the way at the upcoming claycourt Major.

Alexander Zverev defeated Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem - two of the favorites for Roland Garros - en route to the Madrid title earlier this month. The German did, however, fall to Nadal in the quarterfinals of the subsequent Italian Open.

While speaking on a recent podcast, Zverev revealed that he has gained a lot of confidence from his recent results. He also asserted that he has no fitness concerns in the lead-up to Paris.

"I think that I have chances (to win Roland Garros) this year," Zverev said. "I feel okay, I feel fit. I am ready for this step. The tournament in Madrid gave me a lot of confidence. I've played well lately."

Even though he lost to Rafael Nadal in Rome, Alexander Zverev has had a stellar record against the Spaniard since 2019. The 24-year-old has won three of their last four meetings, including one on clay.

In that context, Zverev believes it will be "interesting" should he and Nadal cross swords at the French Open.

"If we (Rafael Nadal and him) meet again in Paris, it will also be a very interesting game," Zverev said.

Alexander Zverev after defeating Rafael Nadal in Madrid

Alexander Zverev further claimed that he has improved as a player since his defeat to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final. The German also reiterated that he is hungrier than ever to lay his hands on a maiden Grand Slam.

"I want it even more now (to win a Grand Slam)," Alexander Zverev said. "I think I have been a better tennis player since that final. I sat down and thought I needed to improve things, do things differently."

No other event comes close to the Olympic Games: Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev spoke about his Olympic goals

Alexander Zverev missed the 2016 Rio Games due to injury. He will be making his debut in the quadrennial event in Tokyo this year, assuming the event takes place.

The World No. 6 believes that no sporting event can hold a candle to the Olympics. Zverev claimed that a medal of any kind is a massive achievement in itself, and that he will be participating in all three events - singles, doubles and mixed - to maximize his chances.

"The Olympic Games are the biggest sporting event in the world. No other event comes even close," Alexander Zverev said. "An Olympic gold medal is an Olympic gold medal. You win it for yourself, for your country, for everyone at home. That's why I am ready to play all three categories."