Alexander Zverev confirms he has torn several lateral ligaments in his right foot after injury in French Open semifinal

Alexander Zverev has provided an update regarding the ankle injury that halted his progress at the 2022 French Open. The German confirmed that he has torn 'several lateral ligaments' in his right foot.

The injury looked highly ominous the moment he fell and twisted his right ankle during the Roland Garros semifinal against Rafael Nadal. It now seems like he will be out of tennis action for quite a while.

The 25-year-old and his team were waiting on the results of various medical checks conducted soon after he retired from the contest on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In a social media post, he also said that he will make an announcement about further course of action after conducting some more examinations in consultation with doctors in Germany.

"Hey guys, I am now on my way back home. Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot," Zverev wrote Instagram. "I will be flying to Germany on Monday to make further examinations and to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover."

Fans took to social media to wish the German well, and Zverev thanked them for their messages.

"I want to thank everyone all over the world for the kind messages that I have received since yesterday. Your support means a lot to me right know! I will try to keep you updated as much as possible on further developments. See you next time Roland Garros!" Zverev said.

Alexander Zverev is set to become the new World No. 2

Alexander Zverev in action at the 2022 French Open

In a silver lining amidst a tough situation, Alexander Zverev will officially become the World No. 2 on 13 June. Zverev matched his Roland Garros run from 2021, while current World No.1 Novak Djokovic could not defend his title and is set to drop to No. 3 in the rankings. Daniil Medvedev will be crowned the new World No. 1.

A couple of months ago, it looked highly unlikely that Zverev would find himself as the World No. 2 after the French Open, given his inconsistent run this season. However, he found form during the claycourt season, reaching the semifinals in Monte Carlo, Rome, and then the French Open, along with the finals in Madrid.

