"Alexander Zverev dead wrong"- Andy Roddick & Serena Williams' ex-coach furious as German accuses Carlos Alcaraz of stopping play in French Open final

Carlos Alcaraz got the better of Alexander Zverev in the final to win the 2024 French Open title. Alcaraz and Zverev were involved in a back-and-forth title match that went down to the wire. The 21-year-old Spaniard came out the winner 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

There were two controversial moments in the deciding set. First, Alcaraz was serving at 2-1, 15/40, and his second serve was called out. The chair umpire checked it and overturned the call. The Spaniard managed to win the game after.

Second, when Alcaraz led 3-2, 40/40, Zverev hit the net and seemingly accused his opponent of stopping play to spot where the ball had landed. Alcaraz and the umpire refused and the Spaniard won this game as well.

Former player Andy Roddick and Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs disagreed with Zverev about the second incident. Andy Roddick wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Zverev dead wrong on that one. Alcaraz didn’t stop playing ……. He took a peak at the mark."

Similarly, Stubbs refuted Zverev's claims.

"Zverev is out of him mind claiming he stopped the point there! Carlos was looking for a mark within the point which happens ALL the time on clay. Come on man. He never stopped playing," she wrote on X.

Both players had a shaky start as they were broken in their opening games. The German faced three breaks in the first set and Alcaraz won it convincingly.

The 27-year-old fought back extremely well to take the second set. In the third set, Zverev was 2-5 down but won five games on the trot to take the lead in the final.

Alcaraz did not panic. The Spaniard, who did not play for three weeks before the French Open due to a right forearm injury, leveled up in the last two sets. Alcaraz won 12 of the last 15 games to win the final and earn his maiden French Open title.

Carlos Alcaraz thanks his team and family following his win over Alexander Zverev in the French Open 2024 final

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2024 French Open trophy.

After earning the winning point, Carlos Alcaraz celebrated with his players' box while Alexander Zverev was stuck to his seat as the presentation ceremony was set up.

The Spaniard thanked his team and his family in the post-match speech.

"I know that everyone in my team has given everything to make me improve as a person and player... My family are here -- my mum, dad, brothers -- it's amazing having you here supporting me, but the times you are not here in real life supporting me, I know you are supporting me at home," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"It's amazing. All those times after school, I used to run home to put the tournament on TV, and now I'm lifting this trophy in front of you," he added.