German tennis sensation Alexander Zverev wowed the crowds at the 2023 French Open during his opening match against South Africa's Lloyd Harris on Tuesday, showcasing extraordinary control over the ball with his racquet.

The German prevailed 7-6(6), 7-6(0), 6-1 on the night, scoring his second Grand Slam victory of the year.

Midway through the dominant performance, Zverev took the time to show off his juggling skills to hundreds of Parisians who had flocked to watch him play, balancing the ball on his racquet masterfully.

While it remains to be seen how far Zverev can go in the tournament, his skillful performance has already etched a lasting impression in the minds of the spectators.

As the French Open progresses, audiences will look forward to more such exhilarating performances from the talented German player, who reached as far as the semifinals last year.

Alexander Zverev all set to face Alex Molcan in the second round

2023 French Open - Day Three

Alexander Zverev, the No. 22 seed in the men's singles at this year's French Open, is ready to meet Slovakian tennis professional Alex Molcan in the second round of the tournament. The German player clinched his first-round match in straight sets and will be looking to bring the same form and finesse to his upcoming match against Molcan.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the former World No. 2 admitted that he did not play his best in the contest due to the extremely windy conditions at Roland Garros. At the same time, he was happy to get through to the second round and live to fight another day.

"I think, here in Roland Garros when it's windy, I think especially the stadium courts, it's more windy than the outside courts. I think the wind changes a lot. So definitely wasn't easy to play from the baseline," Alexander Zverev said. "Obviously both of us were serving very, very good, so not a lot of rallies. Yeah, I'm happy to be through."

On the other hand, Alex Molcan, currently ranked 86th in the ATP rankings, advanced to the second round after defeating French tennis player Hugo Gaston. The Slovakian player won in straight sets, with the scoreline reading 6-1, 7-6(4), 6-4.

The second-round encounter between Zverev and Molcan will be their first head-to-head meeting on the professional tour. Although Zverev, with his higher ranking and recent form, might seem to hold the upper hand, Molcan's tenacity and fighting spirit, as seen in his first-round match, could provide a riveting contest.

