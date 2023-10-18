Alexander Zverev enters the world of Motorsports by acquiring stake in the Alpine F1 team; joins Ryan Reynolds, Michael B Jordan & others

Alexander Zverev recently announced that he has become a co-investor in the Alpine Formula One team.

Zverev joins a group of other sports celebrities who have bought stakes in the French racing outfit, including golf champion Rory McIlroy, British boxer Anthony Joshua, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, and former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata.

The aforementioned sports stars have joined Alpine as part of the Otro Capital group which also includes Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and Michael B Jordan (Creed).

The Alpine F1 team, formerly known as Renault, is one of the oldest and most successful teams in the history of Formula 1. Racing legends such as Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, and Fernando Alonso have all driven for Renault. The team is currently led by Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

Alexander Zverev announced his stake in Alpine F1 via a video on Instagram on Tuesday, October 17.

"I'm super excited to announce that I'm part of Alpine Formula 1 team as a shareholder. I've been a fan of F1 for a very, very long time and I'm super excited for what the future holds for this team," Zverev said.

Zverev's decision to invest in Alpine F1 is not only a sign of his passion for motorsport but also a strategic move to diversify his portfolio and increase his global exposure. The German tennis ace has earned over $36 million in prize money in his career so far and is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation.

A look at Alexander Zverev’s disappointing performance in 2023 Shanghai Masters and Japan Open

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 China Open

Alexander Zverev, a top 10 seed in both the Shanghai Masters and the Japan Open, was knocked out in the first round of both tournaments, losing to lower-ranked opponents in straight sets.

In Shanghai, Zverev faced Roman Safiullin in the second round, who had lost to him in the final of the Chengdu Open a week earlier. The German looked tired and frustrated, while Safiullin played with aggression. The Russian eventually won with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-1, in 74 minutes.

The 26-year-old tried to bounce back in Tokyo, but faced another early exit against Australia's Jordan Thompson. Zverev looked out of sorts and frustrated throughout the match, while Thompson played with aggression and consistency. The Aussie eventually stunned Zverev with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Alexander Zverev’s poor results have cost him some valuable ranking points that could jeopardize his chances for the ATP Finals in Turin. He is currently seventh in the race to Turin, with only eight spots available.