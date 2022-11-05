Alexander Zverev finally returns to full on-court training, confirms presence in Dubai for World Tennis League

Alexander Zverev has been working hard in training waiting to make a comeback for a while now and his efforts have finally paid off. The former World No. 2 confirmed through a recent social media video that he was finally back to full training on the court, and also confirmed his presence in Dubai's World Tennis League at the end of the year.

After suffering a severe ankle injury during his encounter with Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals, Zverev had to withdraw from the contest prematurely. He has been on the sidelines since then, missing the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open, among other important tournaments.

Speaking in the video, the German was excited to be back on the tennis court and looked forward to finding out who his teammates were in the World Tennis League.

"I am very happy to be back on court, also excited to be finally start competing in December and be back in Dubai at the World Tennis League," Alexander Zverev said in the video.

The World Tennis League will take place from December 19-24 in Dubai, and tennis stars like Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Nick Kyrgios and Bianca Andreescu have already been named on the list of participants.

Alexander Zverev comes under fire signing up for Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia

The german can make my comeback before the 2023 season gets underway

Tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have agreed to compete in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, which is set to take place from December 8-10. However, it hasn't been well welcomed in Zverev's home country of Germany, citing Saudi Arabia's dismal human rights record.

Tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have agreed to compete in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, which is set to take place from December 8-10. However, it hasn't been well welcomed in Zverev's home country of Germany, citing Saudi Arabia's dismal human rights record.

Regardless, the former US Open finalist is pleased to be playing again after his recovery, especially considering that he can get in some match practice before the 2023 season gets underway.

“I’m happy that I’ll finally be back on the court after my injury. It’s even nicer that I can make my comeback before the official start of the 2023 season,” Alexander Zverev said in the tournament's announcement press release. "I think the Diriyah Tennis Cup offers a very good opportunity for it and I’m looking forward to being in Saudi Arabia for the first time.”

Daniil Medvedev will return to the tournament after he previously competed in 2019. In the same tournament preview, the Russian asserted that he had a great experience in Diriyah in 2019 and that he was pretty happy to get the chance to revisit Saudi Arabia in December.

“When I have been in Diriyah in 2019, I loved everything there. The organization, the court, the fans, the people," Medvedev said. "Everything was super comfortable, so I’m really happy to have the opportunity to come back to Saudi Arabia in December.”

