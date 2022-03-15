"Alexander Zverev in his flop era is so delicious" - Tennis fans rejoice on Twitter as German suffers surprise Indian Wells loss

Tommy Paul earned the biggest win of his career on Monday, upsetting World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters. The American recovered from a break down in the final set to pull off a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2) win.

The German has struggled to make a mark this season and currently has a 9-4 win-loss record on the ATP tour. He was beaten in the fourth round of the Australian Open by Denis Shapovalov and defaulted from the Mexican Open due to unsportsmanlike conduct.

The German was handed a fine and a suspended ban for his antics in Acapulco, but many fans felt he got off lightly and should have been banned for at least a few months.

Twitter appeared to rejoice at Alexander Zverev's loss to Paul, with the general sentiment being that justice had been served.

One user joked that since the ATP decided not to ban Zverev, Tommy Paul took it upon himself to kick the German out of the Indian Wells Masters.

"Paul literally said 'if they're not gonna ban Zverev, I'll do it myself,'" they tweeted.

Similarly, another user commented that while the ATP refused to prohibit Alexander Zverev from playing any more matches on the tour, Tommy Haul handled the situation himself.

Another user proclaimed that it was "beautiful" that Alexander Zverev suffered an early exit as they felt he should not be competing in the first place.

Plenty of others reveled in the German's struggles on the court.

"Omg I woke up to Zverev out????? Love this," one user wrote

"Zverev in his flop era is so delicious to me," another one said.

"I love everyone's reactions on the TL waking up to tommy paul beating zverev. nature is healing," tweeted another one.

One person pointed out Zverev's recent losses against Shapovalov, Alexander Bublik, and Paul and questioned how the German could ever have been considered the heir to Novak Djokovic's throne.

"Zverev loses to Shapovalov, Bublik and now Tommy Paul and ya'll expect me to believe that this man could ever be on the level of Novak Djokovic? This man can barely sniff Medvedev's shoes," they wrote.

Another user lauded Paul's efforts during the match and suggested that the American's aggressive return position during Zverev's service games forced the German into a double fault.

Following his win over Zverev, Tommy Paul will take on Alex de Minaur in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday.

Alexander Zverev will look to bounce back in Miami

Alexander Zverev at the Indian Wells Masters

After his disappointing run at the Indian Wells Masters, Zverev will look to bounce back at the Miami Open, which kicks off next week. The German will be seeded No. 2 following the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic.

Zverev was the runner-up in Miami in 2018. He defeated Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, and Pablo Carreno Busta en route to the final, before losing to John Isner in three sets.

