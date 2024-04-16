Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem recently attended the Players' Night party ahead of the BMW Open in Munich. The tournament is a part of the ATP 250 series and began on April 15. Both players were seen with their respective partners Sophia Thomalla and Lili Paul-Roncalli.

Taylor Fritz, Ana Martinovic, a model, and Fabio Manuel Knez, an internet personality, were among the other attendees at the event. German pop sensation Leony also performed at the Players' Night party.

Zverev was seen with his partner Sophia Thomalla at the party. Both of them looked stylish sporting black jackets.

Alexander Zverev with girlfriend Sophia Thomalla at the player's party at the BMW Open

Dominic Thiem also attended the party with his partner Lili Paul-Roncalli. Thiem was seen wearing a casual white T-shirt whereas Lili Paul was seen wearing a gray jacket.

Dominic Thiem with girlfriend Lili Paul at the player's party at the BMW Open

Thiem and Zverev have had different comebacks since their injuries

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev at the 2020 US Open - Day 14

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev have both struggled with severe injuries in the past. Thiem has been the victim of a wrist injury that has plagued the Austrian in the last few years.

Since the wrist injury, Thiem's on-court play has been hampered and restricted. The Austrian has not won a title since 2020 when he won the US Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in the final. Thiem's only final appearance in an ATP tournament since then has been at the Austrian Open last year where he lost to Sebastian Baez in the final.

Thiem has faced first-round exits in most tournaments for the better part of the last year. A recent upset for the Austrian was at the BMW Open where he lost to Alejandro Moro Canas in the first round.

On the other hand, Zverev has gradually worked his way back among the top-ranked players since the ankle injury he suffered at the Roland Garros semifinal in 2022 against Rafael Nadal.

Since his comeback, the German has won titles in China and Hamburg in 2023 along with semifinal appearances in two more Grand Slams, including last year's French Open where he lost to Casper Ruud and this year's Australian Open where he lost to Danill Medvedev in the semifinal.

Zverev is currently ranked World No. 5. He is slated to play against Jurij Rodionov in the second round of the BMW Open.

Poll : Will Dominic Thiem retire in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback