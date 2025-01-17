Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla share affectionate moment behind the scenes as he reaches Australian Open 4R

Alexander Zverev sailed past Jacob Fearnley to secure a fourth-round spot at the 2025 Australian Open and afterward, he shared an affectionate moment with his girlfriend, Sophia. The big-hitting German fired seven aces and won 79% on his first serve to close the match 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in his favor.

In a short clip shared on the Australian Open's Instagram handle on January 17, Zverev can be seen walking back from the stadium to the warm-up area after the win. He was all smiles as he caught up with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, who was waiting to congratulate him.

In the clip, the couple can be seen exchanging a handshake and bumping fists before sharing a kiss. The video features the song Soulful Strut by Young-Holt Unlimited as the background music and carries the caption:

"Secret couple business."

Alexander Zverev began dating the German actor and model Sophia Thomalla in 2021 and the couple has been going strong ever since. Thomalla often chronicles the couple's time off-court whenever she joins him on tour, and has also been spotted in Zverev's player's box at the 2025 Australian Open.

The win against Fearnley was another straightforward victory for the World No. 2 who is yet to drop a set at the Melbourne Major. The German defeated Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, and Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Alexander Zverev hilariously teased by fans after R3 win at Australian Open

Alexander Zverev progressed to the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open with a straight-set victory over Jacob Fearnley on Friday, January 17. However, during the post-match interview, the German's good looks apparently grabbed as much attention as his impeccable tennis skills.

Zverev was asked about his frequent change of racquets, and before he could answer, a fan hilariously requested the German to take his shirt off.

"After I win the tournament, I promise," he said, while laughing. "I'm kidding. If I win the tournament." [at 1:47].

Laughing, he admitted to losing focus as he asked the interviewer to repeat the question. Fans continued teasing the World No. 2 as he prepared himself to answer seriously.

"It was very windy today, so...it doesn't matter, who cares about the racquets," Zverev joked, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

Alexander Zverev will next meet the winner between Ugo Umbert and Arthur Fils in the fourth round of the Melbourne Major on Sunday, January 19.

