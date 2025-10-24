  • home icon
  Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla take their relationship to next level as they welcome new family member

Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla take their relationship to next level as they welcome new family member

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 24, 2025 04:13 GMT
Taste Of Tennis Indian Wells 2024 - Source: Getty
Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla take their relationship to next level as they welcome new family member - Source: Getty

Tennis star Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, have added a furry companion to their life. On Thursday, they introduced their newest members to their followers on Instagram.

Thomalla shared a post in which the couple is affectionately cuddling with their adorable new dachshund puppy. She captioned the post:

"Two main characters and one who takes care of both of them 😘 Say hi to Mishka 💗🐶"
In another image, Thomalla captured an adorable moment where Mishka is snuggling beside Zverev, who is sleeping.

Several celebrities reacted to their post, including comedian Ilka Bessin, writing:

"Oh Gott, wie süß ist der denn" ("Oh God, how cute is he").

Evelyn Burdecki and Vanessa Mariposa also chimed in with heart-eyed emojis and congratulations.

"😍😍😍 süüüüüüsssssss" Burdecki reacted.
"Willkommen im Dackelclub 😍 ihr werdet sie so lieben - Dackel sind so toll :) 🐶" Mariposa wrote. ("Welcome to the dachshund club 😍 You’re going to love her so much - dachshunds are so wonderful :) 🐶"
Sophia Thomalla and Alexander Zverev named Eric Demuth as Mishka's godfather

Not only have Sophia Thomalla and Alexander Zverev adopted Mishka but the couple has also announced who will take care of Mishka should something unfortunate happen to the couple.

Eric Demuth, CEO and co-founder of the fintech company Bitpanda, was announced as Mishka's godfather. The entrepreneur gladly accepted the role and even shared a post having adorable pics of the furry companion.

"Became the proud godfather of little Mishka, the cutest dog on the ATP tour. Thank you @alexzverev123 & @sophiathomalla for your trust 🫶 ps. Don’t tell Picci I kissed another dog," he captioned his Instagram post.
Apart from that, Sophia has already started sharing adorable moments of the couple. She spoke about how, despite having big ears, Mishka doesn't bother to listen to her. She humorously wrote:

"Nature gave them big ears only so they wouldn't listen to anything you say."

Sophia also posted a moment where both Mishka and Zverev are sleeping side by side. This comes while Zverev is playing the Vienna Open.

"Preparation mode: Dashchund edition," Sophia wrote.
Sophia&#039;s Instagram story
Sophia's Instagram story

On the tennis front, Alexander Zverev has cruised into the Vienna Open quarterfinal. He defeated Jacob Fearnley and Matteo Arnaldi in the first two matches. He is scheduled to face Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinal.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
bell-icon Manage notifications