Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla take their relationship to next level as they welcome new family member

Tennis star Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, have added a furry companion to their life. On Thursday, they introduced their newest members to their followers on Instagram.Thomalla shared a post in which the couple is affectionately cuddling with their adorable new dachshund puppy. She captioned the post:&quot;Two main characters and one who takes care of both of them 😘 Say hi to Mishka 💗🐶&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another image, Thomalla captured an adorable moment where Mishka is snuggling beside Zverev, who is sleeping.Several celebrities reacted to their post, including comedian Ilka Bessin, writing:&quot;Oh Gott, wie süß ist der denn&quot; (&quot;Oh God, how cute is he&quot;).Evelyn Burdecki and Vanessa Mariposa also chimed in with heart-eyed emojis and congratulations.&quot;😍😍😍 süüüüüüsssssss&quot; Burdecki reacted.&quot;Willkommen im Dackelclub 😍 ihr werdet sie so lieben - Dackel sind so toll :) 🐶&quot; Mariposa wrote. (&quot;Welcome to the dachshund club 😍 You’re going to love her so much - dachshunds are so wonderful :) 🐶&quot;Comments sectionSophia Thomalla and Alexander Zverev named Eric Demuth as Mishka's godfatherNot only have Sophia Thomalla and Alexander Zverev adopted Mishka but the couple has also announced who will take care of Mishka should something unfortunate happen to the couple.Eric Demuth, CEO and co-founder of the fintech company Bitpanda, was announced as Mishka's godfather. The entrepreneur gladly accepted the role and even shared a post having adorable pics of the furry companion.&quot;Became the proud godfather of little Mishka, the cutest dog on the ATP tour. Thank you @alexzverev123 &amp; @sophiathomalla for your trust 🫶 ps. Don’t tell Picci I kissed another dog,&quot; he captioned his Instagram post.Apart from that, Sophia has already started sharing adorable moments of the couple. She spoke about how, despite having big ears, Mishka doesn't bother to listen to her. She humorously wrote:&quot;Nature gave them big ears only so they wouldn't listen to anything you say.&quot;Sophia also posted a moment where both Mishka and Zverev are sleeping side by side. This comes while Zverev is playing the Vienna Open.&quot;Preparation mode: Dashchund edition,&quot; Sophia wrote.Sophia's Instagram storyOn the tennis front, Alexander Zverev has cruised into the Vienna Open quarterfinal. He defeated Jacob Fearnley and Matteo Arnaldi in the first two matches. He is scheduled to face Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinal.