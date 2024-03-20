Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla turn heads in stylish outfits at 'Taste of Tennis' Miami event

Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla were recently spotted at the 'Taste of Tennis' event in Miami.

Zverev has enjoyed a resurgence over the last year, making it back to the men's top 5 after a debilitating ankle injury at the 2022 French Open put him out of action for more than half a year. The German reached the semifinals of this year's Australian Open, compiling an overall 14-5 W/L record on the ATP Tour thus far.

Before he begins his Miami Masters campaign later this week, the former World No. 2 made an appearance at the ninth edition of the Taste of Tennis event at JW Marriott in Miami on Monday (March 18). His girlfriend and actress Sophia Thomalla, who wore a stunning black dress, joined him.

Alexander Zverev also came in black as he sported a black t-shirt and navy blue trousers. The 26-year-old paired his outfit with white sneakers and a windbreaker that was of a similar color to his pants. For the uninitiated, 'Taste of Tennis' is an annual media interaction event that gives the world's best chefs a chance to mingle with some of tennis' biggest stars.

The former US Open finalist's girlfriend took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (March 19) to post their picture, which the German reposted on his handle a few hours later.

Via Alexander Zverev's Instagram stories

Zverev and Thomalla have been in a relationship since 2021. The German actress and TV host is eight years older than her boyfriend and has often been spotted supporting the 26-year-old at his matches.

Alexander Zverev looking to win his first singles title of 2024 in Miami Masters

Alexander Zverev hits a forehand at BNP Paribas Open 2024

Alexander Zverev kicked off his year on a fine note at the United Cup in January. The German won four of his five singles matches to guide his country to their maiden title at the team event. However, he has yet to taste success in singles competition at a tournament this year.

The 26-year-old put together a gutsy campaign at the Australian Open, coming through two early-round five-set matches before upsetting second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. He then led Daniil Medvedev by two sets to love in their last-four encounter, before eventually surrendering the match 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-7(5), 3-6 in four hours and 18 minutes.

Alexander Zverev was subsequently a favourite to triumph at the Los Cabos Open and the Acapulco Open in February. However, he suffered uncharacteristic defeats at both events, going out to Jordan Thompson in the semifinals and Daniel Altmaier in his opening round, respectively.

The World No. 5 did give a good account of himself at the Indian Wells Masters last week, though. He reached the quarterfinals, where he lost 3-6, 1-6 to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Zverev will be hopeful of a good campaign at this week's Miami Masters, where he finished runner-up in 2018.