Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia twin in matching all-black ensembles as they spend quality time together in Monte Carlo

Tennis star Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, recently enjoyed a cozy night out in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The moment came days after Zverev's run in the US Open came to a halt in the third round, where he was defeated by Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

On Sunday, Sophia shared a chic mirror selfie, in which both twinned their outfits. Both opted for sleek, all-black outfits. Sophia stunned in a fitted black turtleneck and tailored jacket, accessorizing with hoop earrings and a pop of color from her pink phone case. Zverev matched her look in a dark shirt and jacket.

Sophia's Instagram story

In the photo, Zverev is resting his head on Sophia's shoulders. The German star is currently enjoying some downtime with Sophia, who also took some time out from her busy schedule. She is an actress and a model.

Sophia Thomalla gives Alexander Zverev "peace and security"

During an interview with a German tennis magazine earlier this year, Alexander Zverev shared his thoughts on the company of his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla. According to the German star, the model and actress brings calmness into his life.

“I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security,” Zverev said. “I play extremely well with her behind me and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even better. I haven’t achieved all of my goals yet.”

Zverev implied that Sophia's support and presence matter. He suggested that when she's there, he is able to play more calmly, thereby producing better results.

In the overall 2025 season so far, he has recorded a singles match-win/loss record of 45-17. He won the BMW Open (Munich), defeating Ben Shelton in the final 6-2, 6-4. It was his third Munich title and his 24th career ATP Tour title. On grass at the BOSS Open (Stuttgart), Zverev made it to the final but lost to Taylor Fritz.

However, the Grand Slam results haven't gone his way. Before exiting in the third round at the US Open, Zverev faced a first-round exit at Wimbledon in a five-set thriller against Arthur Rinderknech.

At Roland Garros, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic won against him in four sets in the quarterfinal. In the Australian Open, Zverev cruised to the finals, but Italy's Jannik Sinner proved to be an obstacle in his search for his first major title. Sinner defeated him in three sets to extend his streak in tennis without a Grand Slam.

