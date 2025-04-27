Alexander Zverev goes public with proof after huge controversy erupts in his Madrid Open match

Alexander Zverev has made his photo proof public after controversy erupted in his match at the 2025 Madrid Open. The German received a code violation warning after a heated argument with the chair umpire over a contentious call.

Zverev, the top seed, advanced to the fourth round in Madrid after a bye in the opening round and victories against Spaniards Roberto Bautista Agut and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. However, the German’s win against the latter was anything but smooth sailing.

Alexander Zverev trailed in the contest after losing the first set, 6-2. In the second set, he kept pace with Davidovich Fokina, eventually forcing a decider after a successful tiebreak, 7-6(3). At 5-4 (15-0), though, controversy erupted as the German contested an electronic line call, claiming that his opponent’s final shot of the rally had landed out and that the system had malfunctioned.

Zverev repeatedly requested chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani to check the mark on the red dirt, but to no avail. After Layhani’s repeated denial, he took matters into his own hands and pulled out his phone to click a picture of the mark in question. The World No. 2, who eventually won the match 2-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(0), was slapped with an unsportsmanlike conduct warning for the controversial act.

The player has now published his photo proof on Instagram. The image shows that the mark left by the ball on clay was considerably out.

"Just gonna leave this one here. This was called in. Interesting call," he wrote.

Check the picture below:

Alexander Zverev on Instagram

It should be noted that a couple of months ago, the ATP released a video explanation regarding the contentious electronic line calling on clay, claiming that “the advanced technology is more accurate than the human eye.”

Alexander Zverev extends his winning streak to seven matches after Madrid Open 3R

Alexander Zverev pictured at the 2025 Madrid Open - Image Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev is rediscovering his footing after facing a sudden slump in form following his Australian Open final loss to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

The German stood a distant chance at clinching the No. 1 ranking during Sinner’s three-month absence, but the opportunity soon faded away given he hardly secured any wins in the first two months after the Melbourne Major. Zverev posted a mere six victories against six losses between the Slam and the ATP 500 event in Munich last week.

At the tournament in Munich, he turned the corner, staging an inspired run to clinch the trophy for the third time. Having entered the Madrid Open as a title winner, Alexander Zverev is on a seven-match winning streak. His previous best streak was eight matches between this year's United Cup and the Australian Open.

The 28-year-old would now look to equal the streak as he chases a quarterfinal spot in the Spanish capital. Going for a third trophy at the tournament, he faces either Francisco Cerundolo or Francisco Comesana in the fourth round.

