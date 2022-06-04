Alexander Zverev injury update -"It looks like I have a very serious injury but the medical team and the doctors are still checking on it, we will keep you updated" 

Alexander Zverev's French Open campaign was cut short when he severely rolled his ankle during Friday's semifinal against Rafael Nadal. The German took to social media to announce that while his injury was of a "serious" nature, he was still being examined by the medical team.

Zverev, who lost the first set tie-break to the 13-time champion, was tied at 6-6 with Nadal in the second set when he slipped and rolled his ankle while attempting a forehand return.

The German fell and screamed in pain and had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair.

"It looks like I have a very serious injury but the medical team and the doctors are still checking on it, we will keep you updated. We will let you know as soon as we know more," Zverev said.

The first semifinal of the day had all the makings of a memorable contest as both players battled for an hour and a half before the Spaniard clinched the first set.

The World No. 3 had his chances but was unable to make the most of four set points even as the see-saw duel continued unabated in the second set as well. The German acknowledged that the semifinal was "fantastic" up until the freak injury forced him to concede the match.

"Very difficult moment for me today on the court. Obviously a fantastic match until what happened."

"It's incredible for him to be in his 14th final" - Alexander Zverev on Rafael Nadal

Alexander Zverev's inury his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title

Alexander Zverev congratulated Nadal for making it to the French Open final for the 14th time in his career and hoped that the Spaniard could make more history.

The pair had dueled for over three hours when Zverev rolled his ankle



#UPDATE After leaving the court in a wheelchair, Zverev returned minutes later on crutches to formally concede the match to Nadal, who advances to a 14th French Open final. The pair had dueled for over three hours when Zverev rolled his ankle

"I want to congratulate Rafa obviously. It's incredible for him to be in his 14th final. Hopefully he can go all the way and make some more history."

The 36-year-old has never lost a French Open final. The Mallorcan last won the tournament in 2020 by defeating arch rival Novak Djokovic in the final. Djokovic overcame Nadal in the semifinals at Roland-Garros last year.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will face Casper Ruud in the finals on Sunday for a chance to win a record-extending 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam trophy.

