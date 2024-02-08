"Alexander Zverev is literally accused of abuse at your event, have some shame" - Fans react to German being confirmed for Laver Cup 2024

The news of Alexander Zverev representing Team Europe at this year's Laver Cup hit the internet on Thursday (February 8), much to the disappointment of fans on social media.

Zverev started his 2024 ATP tour season on an impressive note, reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open last month. The World No. 6's Melbourne run, however, was overshadowed by his off-court troubles as he has been accused of 'physically abusing a woman and damaging her health during an argument' in early 2020.

Alexander Zverev will face a court trial for the allegations in late May. Coincidentally or not, the German had also been accused of physical and emotional abuse three years ago by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova, who dated him for nearly two years.

In fact, one of the accounts detailing Sharypova's abuse stated that the former World No. 2 had punched her in the face at the 2019 Laver Cup in Geneva, Switzerland. Devastated by the assault, she admittedly tried to take her own life by overdosing on Zverev's insulin medication.

The German eventually found her unconscious in their hotel room, convening an unnamed Laver Cup official to resuscitate her. Against this background, many fans on social media were upset at Alexander Zverev participating at the exhibition event.

One fan recalled the above incident, asserting that the Laver Cup officials should be ashamed of themselves for calling the 26-year-old back to their event.

"He's literally accused of physical abuse at your event have some shame," they wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan, meanwhile, brought to the tennis world's attention that both the World No. 6's trial and the 2024 Laver Cup will be held in Germany.

"Both his trial *and* the Laver Cup in Germany this year, what a year for German tennis," they wrote.

Alexander Zverev to next play at the 2024 Los Cabos Open

Alexander Zverev poses with the 2021Mexican Open title

Alexander Zverev has been taking some rest since his campaign in Australia this January. The German was in some fine form Down Under; not only did he record his second-career semifinal result in Melbourne, but he also guided Team Germany to their maiden United Cup title.

Zverev will next be playing at the 2024 Mifel Tennis Open in Los Cabos, which begins on February 19. The German is the top seed at the ATP 250 tournament and will be joined by top players like Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur.

The 26-year-old is then scheduled to fly for the Mexican Open in Acapulco the following week. He has enjoyed good results at the ATP 500 tournament, having won the title in 2021 and finished as the runner-up in 2019.