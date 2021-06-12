Alexander Zverev after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros: "I don't care about semifinals"

World No. 6 Alexander Zverev was knocked out of Roland Garros 2021 after a gruelling five-set loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals. The German made a spirited comeback after going two sets down, but eventually succumbed 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6.

Alexander Zverev looked rather deflated during his post-match press conference. He admitted that it was difficult for him to take any positives out of the tournament, despite making the final four.

"I am not at a stage anymore where I am happy with just a great match," Zverev said. "Was it a good match? Yeah. But at the end of the day, I am going to fly home tomorrow. I don't care about semifinals. It might sound arrogant, but I am not trying to be arrogant. Just saying it how it is. I wouldn't have cared about the final either, to be honest. I didn't win the tournament."

Zverev also expressed disappointment at the fact that he failed to play his best tennis in the first two sets.

"I started to play proper tennis in the third set," Alexander Zverev said. "Against someone like Stefanos, it might be too late. … I can’t go down two sets to love against a top player like Stefanos and expect to win every single time. … I got to play better in those."

Alexander Zverev has now played in two semifinals and one final at the Grand Slam level, but is yet to get his hands on the elusive trophy. In his presser Zverev admitted that to get to the pinnacle, he needs to start a lot better in the bigger matches.

"The most important thing to come out of these matches is the first two sets and I need to do better in those." Zverev said. "When I come into these matches, I got to be a hundred per cent from the first point on."

Alexander Zverev explains his altercation with the chair umpire during the Roland Garros 2021 semifinal

Alexander Zverev drew level from two sets down, but ultimately ost in five

Alexander Zverev got into a rather loud argument with the chair umpire midway through the third set. "That's a bull*&%$ &*%$ing decsion. How is that possible?" the 24-year-old was heard saying to the official on the court.

When asked about the incident, Zverev claimed that the point should have been replayed since he hit the ball with the middle of his racket. He did, however, point out that eventually the incident was immaterial since he won the set anyway.

"He (the umpire) said that I had no chance of making the shot," the German said. "I was on the ball, I hit it with the middle of the racket. I didn't quite get his explanation. I won the third set anyway, so it didn't really matter [in the end]."

