Alexander Zverev makes honest admission about Jannik Sinner taking all the attention away from him amid Italian Open comeback

Alexander Zverev has revealed how he really feels about Jannik Sinner taking the limelight away from him at the 2025 Italian Open. The World No. 1 is the main attraction at the ATP Masters 1000 event, given that he is making his highly anticipated return to the tour after serving a three-month doping suspension.

Ad

Zverev and Sinner headline the field at the Italian Open, leading opposite halves of the draw. They have received byes in the first round and are gearing up for their opening matches in Rome. Sinner's comeback at his home tournament has prompted a lot of debate in the tennis world, with players like Casper Ruud and Holger Rune welcoming his return, while others like Victoria Azarenka criticized how his case was resolved.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to Sky Sports in Rome, defending champion Alexander Zverev disclosed that he was more than happy to relinquish the spotlight to Jannik Sinner because he preferred to be under the radar. The German also admitted to feeling the pressure of being the center of attention when he was the top seed at tournaments in Sinner's absence.

"It's a good thing because I'm somebody, I like to be under the radar. I don't need to be front and center of attention all the time. I like going through my matches, going through the draw and then yeah, when I'm in the semifinals or final of the tournament then yeas, it's fine," Alexander Zverev said.

Ad

"But of course the attention is on Jannik. For me, it's very helpful when it's that way. The last few months the attention was obviously on me because I was the No. 1 seed everywhere I played and it was important to perform in a way so it kind of helps when that goes towards Jannik a little bit now," he added.

Ad

Alexander Zverev's sentiments about being in the spotlight are unsurprising, since he recently expressed frustration with being considered the "worst World No. 2 ever" because of the focus on his subpar results during Jannik Sinner's doping suspension.

A look at Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner's draws at Italian Open

Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

Leading opposite halves of the draw, Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner can only meet in the final of the 2025 Italian Open. After a bye in the first round, Sinner will kick off his campaign against the winner of the match between Mariano Navone and Federico Cina.

Ad

If he wins, the World No. 1 could face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round, followed by a potential fourth-round clash with Frances Tiafoe. Sinner's quarterfinal opponents include Ben Shelton and Casper Ruud, with Taylor Fritz, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur looming as his likely semifinal opponents.

Meanwhile, Zverev will begin his title defense against Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the second round. He will then lock horns with Denis Shapovalov or Vilius Gaubas in the third round. If he progresses, the German could square off against Stefanos Tsitsipas or Arthur Fils in the Round of 16.

Daniil Medvedev and Lorenzo Musetti feature as Alexander Zverev's potential quarterfinal opponents, with Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov or Holger Rune possibly waiting in the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More