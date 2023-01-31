Alexander Zverev to face no disciplinary action on domestic abuse allegations

Alexander Zverev will not face disciplinary action from ATP, the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits, following an investigation into allegations of domestic abuse.

The German's ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova had leveled domestic abuse allegations against the former World No. 2, stating in a 2020 magazine interview that he was an emotionally and physically abusive person. This prompted the ATP to begin an investigation in October 2021.

The ATP has, on Tuesday (January 31), revealed that a "major independent investigation" into Zverev has found "insufficient evidence" to substantiate allegations of abuse, meaning the 25-year-old will not face any disciplinary action.

“A major independent investigation into Alexander Zverev has found insufficient evidence to substantiate published allegations of abuse. As a result, no disciplinary action will be taken by ATP,” the statement read.

“The investigation was carried out by The Lake Forest Group (LFG), a third-party investigator. LFG conducted extensive interviews with both Sharypova and Zverev, and 24 other individuals including family and friends, tennis players, and other parties involved with the ATP Tour,” it added.

The ATP, however, added that they will reevaluate things if any new information comes to light in the future.

“This determination may however be reevaluated should new evidence come to light, or should any legal proceedings reveal violations of ATP rules,” the statement further said.

Zverev has rarely commented on this issue publicly, though he has always denied the allegations.

“I’ve always said that the allegations and everything that has been said is untrue,” he said at a press conference ahead of the 2020 US Open.

"You have to answer for everything" - What Olga Sharypova said about Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev and Olga Sharypova pictured in 2019 in Hamburg, Germany.

Olga "Olya" Sharypova took to social media in late 2020 to reveal that she was a victim of domestic violence. While she did not explicitly name Alexander Zverev in her post, their relationship history led to speculation that she was speaking about the German tennis star.

When Russian website Championat contacted her for a follow-up on the story, Sharypova revealed that she was talking about Zverev. In an interview with the same website, she claimed he was violent multiple times during their tumultuous relationship.

She said that the incident she spoke about in her post was from August 2019 in New York, not long before the couple parted ways for good.

Speaking about why she went public with the allegations, Sharypova stated the need for Zverev to be held responsible for his actions.

"I was going to tell about it. And I wanted to do it for a long time. It just so happened that it was on this day that two of his ex-girlfriends made loud statements. Boomerang returned to him today. For each of their actions, people must be responsible: whether it is a child or violence," she said.

