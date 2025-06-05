"Alexander Zverev is so one-dimensional to get these best slamless player shouts" - Fans blast German after French Open loss to Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev crashed out of the ongoing French Open after a quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic. Fans were disappointed with the German for his performance and were quick to make their feelings known.

Ad

Zverev began his campaign in the French capital on a strong note, downing Learner Tien, Jesper De Jong, Flavio Cobolli, and Tallon Griekspoor for his opening round matches. Up next, he faced off against Djokovic in the quarterfinals. While some fans expected the German to get the better of the ageing Serb, Zverev went down 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 4-6.

Reacting to Alexander Zverev’s loss, one fan on X wrote,

“Zverev is so one dimensional to get these best slam player shouts, sorry you can't gaslight me into believing this.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Correcting their statement, the fan explained they meant the best slamless player, adding,

“best slamless****”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is how other fans reacted to Zverev's French Open exit:

“Too many people told Alexander Zverev when he was younger that he'd win major titles and he thought it would just happen, lol,” one wrote.

“Zverev is too one dimensional and arrogant. He is six foot six why didn't he develop a serve and volley game?” another added.

Ad

“I remember when he debuted how over hyped he was by the media, they keep saying he was going to be a multiple Grand Slam champion, that the big 4 era would end. I’m happy he just a eternal flop, he can keep his masters,” one fan stated.

“I think today’s match just confirms for me that Zverev lacks the mental strength to win a major and even lacks the game to do so. I don’t see him ever winning a grand slam,” yet another X user chimed in.

Ad

Alexander Zverev praises Novak Djokovic after French Open encounter

Zverev praises Novak Djokovic (Image Source: Getty)

Prior to the French Open, Novak Djokovic struggled with his start to the clay season. The Serb lost two back-to-back opening round matches on the surface, but managed to turn things around at the Geneva Open, where he lifted his 100th title. Despite this, he didn't enter Roland Garros as a favorite for the win.

Ad

After suffering a defeat to the 24-time Grand Slam champion, Alexander Zverev, heaped praise on his opponent and warned that the 38-year-old still had what it takes to get to the top, telling media,

“I think at the moment he's a bit underrated, to be honest. He’s still beating the best of the best. So I think everybody needs to respect that.”

Counting their French Open encounter, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic have battled a total of 14 times over the course of their career, with the latter winning nine of these matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More