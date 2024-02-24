Alexander Zverev hasn't overcome the "mental obstacle" to win a Grand Slam yet, claims compatriot Andrea Petkovic

Former tennis pro Andrea Petkovic recently openly discussed her thoughts on why she believes her compatriot Alexander Zverev has not won a Grand Slam title yet.

Zverev's quest for Majors has been like a love story that hasn't quite found its happy ending yet even though he came very close to clinching one on multiple occasions.

Zverev made it to the Australian Open semifinals twice, in 2020 and most recently this year, but was defeated by Daniil Medvedev. Additionally, he reached the French Open semifinals three times in a row from 2021 to 2023.

The German's 2022 Roland-Garros clash against Rafael Nadal in the last four is perhaps the most heartbreaking loss in his career since he rolled his ankle and had to retire mid-match.

Alexander Zverev's career breakthrough occurred in 2020 when he reached the final of the US Open. He came extremely close to lifting the trophy, leading by two sets, but ultimately fell short against Dominic Thiem.

Zverev's compatriot Andrea Petkovic recently appeared on the latest episode of the 'Racquet's Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast' and discussed various factors contributing to the World No. 6's yet-to-win-a-Slam status.

Petkovic highlighted Zverev's diabetes as one factor and claimed that he is yet to overcome a "little mental obstacle."

"First of all, he has the diabetes, that's a challenge," Petkovic said (at 13:00). "That's a physical challenge for a man that has to play a best of five match. That's definitely there. But, it's interesting cause I feel like to win a Grand Slam, there is a little mental obstacle that you have to overcome. It feels once you overcome that, you can win any Slam."

"After that, you go to a Slam and you are like 'I can win this'. He hasn't overcome that yet, and we saw that the two best matches where he was up 2-0, in the US Open final and the semifinals at the Australian Open against Daniil Medvedev. So, clearly, he hasn't quite overcome that mental obstacle yet," the German continued.

Stubbs also weighed in on the matter, saying (at 13:58):

"Until he doesn't [overcome the little mental obstacle], he won't because the hardest thing is to do something you have never done before. So, that will be an issue for him going forward forever."

Alexander Zverev lost to Rafael Nadal-conqueror Jordan Thompson in Los Cabos SF

Alexander Zverev pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Alexander Zverev suffered a semifinal exit at the Los Cabos Open, losing to Jordan Thompson, who had previously defeated Rafael Nadal in the Spaniard's comeback tournament at the Brisbane International earlier this year.

Zverev was enjoying a solid run at the ATP 250 tournament as he secured victories over Yoshihito Nishioka and Thanasi Kokkinakis, both in straight sets. However, luck was not on the German's side in the last four as he succumbed 5-7, 6-4, 6-7(2) to the Aussie.

Thompson is set to face Casper Ruud in the final on February 25. Ruud secured his spot in the summit clash by getting past Marcos Giron, Nuno Borges and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.