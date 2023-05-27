Alexander Zverev has parted ways with his coach Sergi Bruguera in the run-up to the French Open 2023.

Bruguera has been coaching Zverev since May 2022 and has been an integral part of the German's coaching team.

Zverev recently lost his status as Germany’s No. 1 tennis player after losing 6-2, 7-6(3) to Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the Italian Open Masters. Jan-Lennard Struff is now Germany's top-ranked player.

Alexander Zverev, a former World No. 2 player, said that as he, along with his father, is not on the same page as the coach on how he should be playing tennis, they have parted ways.

"My father, Sergi, and myself, we don't have the same opinion of how I should approach my tennis, how I should play tennis after my injury. I had another opinion, we tried," he said during a media interaction ahead of the French Open 2023.

The World No. 27 said that Bruguera was in the team due to his father's ill health. The decision to split came after Zverev lost to Carlos Alcaraz (6-1, 6-2) in the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open.

"Sergi is no longer part of the team. It was always a clear plan that he is with me because my father didn't feel well in terms of health. We decided together with Sergi after Madrid a few weeks ago that we finish our work," he said.

"I don't have a single bad word to say about him" - Alexander Zverev on Sergi Bruguera

Alexander Zverev injured himself at the French Open 2022.

Alexander Zverev and Sergi Bruguera have been working together since May 2022. The Spaniard, a two-time French Open champion, was instrumental in Zverev's rise, especially on the clay court.

Bruguera had previously coached Richard Gasquet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Speaking about his coach, Zverev said Bruguera was a superb person and he has nothing bad to say about him.

He noted that the Spaniard helped him very much in the absence of his father and wished the best for him.

"But he is a superb person. I don't have a single bad word to say about him. He helped me extremely [well for] one-and-a-half years ago until Paris last year, in times where my father was not there. I wish him nothing but the best for the future," he added.

Alexander Zverev looks ahead after going through tough phase

Divulging how he plans to take up his game and strategy, Alexander Zverev said that his first goal is to get familiar with the competitive environment again.

The German missed most of the 2022 season after he injured himself by tearing all three ligaments in his right ankle. This was after an awkward slide in the semifinals of the French Open 2022 against Rafael Nadal.

The 26-year-old resumed his tennis journey six months later, in January 2023, and has not earned any favorable results thus far.

Alexander Zverev then failed to defend points as the semifinalist in Monte-Carlo and Rome and also as the runner-up in Madrid last year.

"For me, I want to go back on my path and I want to be in this familiar environment again. The different opinions were perhaps a bit bigger than we thought after the injury. Before it was crystal clear how I should play tennis. I had confidence and courage on the court and for me it is time to find that back and there are different ways to achieve that. I didn't see this way for me now anymore," he said.

Alexander Zverev is seeded at No. 22 at the French Open 2023 and will take on South Africa's Lloyd Harris in the first round.

