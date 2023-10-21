Alexander Zverev reacts as Angelique Kerber hints at mixed doubles action with him at United Cup 2024

Alexander Zverev recently expressed surprise at learning about compatriot Angelique Kerber's comeback plans for the 2024 United Cup.

Kerber has been out of action since the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. She ended her SW19 campaign with a loss at the hands of Belgium's Elise Mertens in the third round.

The former World No. 1 later announced a pregnancy break ahead of the 2022 US Open.

“For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason,” she wrote in a social-media post.

In February this year, Kerber gave birth to her first child, a daughter. She, along with her boyfriend Franco Bianco, named the baby girl Liana.

“Welcome to our family, Liana *25.02.2023. Having you with us is the most beautiful & overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined,” Kerber revealed on social media.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is now eyeing a return to competitive tennis, with the 2024 United Cup in sight. She has been included in Germany's squad for the 18-nation tournament to be held in Perth and Sydney in a lead-up to the Australian Open.

The WTA star will be accompanied by ATP World No. 9 Alexander Zverev and other players from Germany. Zverev recently found out about Kerber's return to court through a social media post, which he shared inserting emojis expressing amazement.

Kerber shared the 26-year-old's post on her social media account and wrote:

"Team Germany. Let's go." (translated)

The 35-year-old later shared a video from their mixed-doubles final against the Swiss pair of Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic at the 2019 Hopman Cup and addressed Zverev, writing:

"Ready for some mixed doubles?"

Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber played in two Hopman Cup finals for Germany

2019 Hopman Cup

Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber have made two Hopman Cup final appearances for Germany — in 2018 and 2019.

The duo enjoyed meager success as a pair as they lost both finals to Switzerland's Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic. In both 2018 and 2019, Germany lost the best-of-three ties decider, owing to losses in the men's singles and mixed doubles ties. Federer defeated Zverev 6-7(4), 6-0, 6-2 in 2018 and 6-4, 6-2 the following year.

Kerber outlasted Bencic both times with victories in straight sets. The German, however, couldn't make it count in Alexander Zverev's company when it came to the mixed doubles ties in the two editions of the Hopman Cup.