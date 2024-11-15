Alexander Zverev reveals goals for 2025 season after reaching ATP Finals SF: "It's no secret... I am searching"

Alexander Zverev laid out his goals for the next year and spoke about the preferred location to win his first Grand Slam title. The German shared these details at the 2024 ATP Finals, where he has progressed to the semifinals.

Zverev is seeded second at the ATP Finals and has so far remained perfect in Turin. He began his campaign with a straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev and went on to beat Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz without dropping a set to reach the semifinals.

The German qualified for the ATP Finals this year after finishing runners-up at the French Open, reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open, and winning two Masters-1000 titles (Rome and Paris). The results saw him rise to his highest-ever ranking of World No. 2.

Zverev is vying to tick off a few more career goals and has outlined his plans for the 2025 season. In the post-match press conference at the 2024 ATP Finals on November 10, the 27-year-old stated that he will be laser-focused on winning his first Grand Slam title and achieving the World No. 1 ranking next year, with Roland Garros at the top of his priority list.

"Roland Garros is always marked in my calendar since the injury. I've been saying that the last few years. It's always, yeah, kind of a big circle around those dates. But for me, it's no secret, I'm searching for that Grand Slam title. I'm searching for World No. 1. I'm searching for the Grand Slams," Zverev said.

Outside of Roland Garros, the Australian Open will be another target for Zverev. However, the German mentioned that he would be happy with a Grand Slam title regardless of the location.

"If it's not Roland Garros, but it's Australia, I'll sign the paper right now, to be honest. Of course, it would be special if it's Paris. If it's anywhere else, I would be just as happy."

Alexander Zverev has come close to winning a singles Major title twice in his career so far. The first opportunity came at the 2020 US Open when he lost to Dominic Thiem in the title contest before settling for a runners-up trophy at the 2024 French Open to Carlos Alcaraz.

Alexander Zverev to face Taylor Fritz in ATP Finals 2024 SF

Alexander Zverev is now set to face off against Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the 2024 ATP Finals on November 11. Fritz is seeded fifth and bettered Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur in his group-stage clashes, only losing to top seed Jannik Sinner. Thanks to these wins, the American qualified for his second ATP Finals semifinals in as many appearances at the tournament.

Fritz leads Zverev 6-5 in head-to-head contests. The duo have faced each other an incredible four times in 2024, with Zverev winning the quarterfinals at the Italian Open and Fritz emerging victorious in the fourth round of Wimbledon, the quarterfinals of the US Open, and the Laver Cup.

Zverev might have a slight edge over Fritz in Turin, given his history at the tournament. The German is a two-time ATP Finals champion. He defeated Novak Djokovic to win the 2018 ATP Finals in London and bettered Medvedev in the 2021 ATP Finals title contest.

