"I didn't think about it much as a little boy, later more and more; I want to show that you can make it far with it"- Alexander Zverev reveals longtime battle with diabetes

Alexander Zverev on Saturday divulged his battle with Type 1 diabetes that dates back to when he was four years old. The German also announced the 'Alexander Zverev Foundation' in a bid to support others affected by the disease.

The 25-year-old, who recently underwent surgery after sustaining multiple ligament tears at Roland Garros, highlighted how diabetes distressed him while growing up. With plenty of sporting success behind him, he now feels comfortable sharing his struggles with the disease.

"As a little boy I didn't think about it much, later more and more. I want to show that you can make it far with this disease. Now, many years later and also with the success behind me, I feel comfortable and confident enough to go public with this initiative. I want to support children who can still avoid getting diabetes with an active life and the right prevention," he said.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist emphasized how his tennis laurels have given him a position of privilege and went on to thank his family for their continuous support.

"I'm in the privileged situation of leading a life that I've always wanted to lead," he said, adding, "I always wanted to play tennis, travel to tournaments around the world and be one of the best tennis players in the world. I owe everything to my parents and my brother, who have always supported me unconditionally on my way there and still do today."

"I want to encourage children with diabetes to never give up on their dreams" - Alexander Zverev

The German is currently on the sidelines nursing an injury.

Alexander Zverev took to Instagram to announce his vision behind establishing his organization. He revealed that the initiative aims to support children with type 1 diabetes and to accentuate the benefits of an active lifestyle to prevent the disease from heightening.

"The 6th of August 2022 is a very special day for my family and I. Today, the Alexander Zverev Foundation has officially come to life, supporting children with type 1 diabetes and helping people prevent type 2 diabetes by living a healthy and active life," he captioned the post.

Through insulin therapy and the distribution of essential medications, the organization wishes to target patients even in developing countries. The World No. 2 expressed his hopes of encouraging children to not let the disease hold them back from accomplishing their dreams.

"Our mission is to provide insulin and life-saving medicines to children in developing countries and those in need. As a type 1 diabetic myself, I want to encourage children with diabetes to never give up on their dreams no matter what others might say to you," he said.

It is yet to be seen if the German, last seen in action at the French Open, will regain complete fitness to take part in the US Open, which begins August 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far