Mischa Zverev was left stunned after his younger brother, Alexander Zverev, admitted to feeling very lonely following his heartbreaking first-round loss at Wimbledon 2025. The World No. 3 was visibly emotional during his press conference after falling to Arthur Rinderknech in a tough five-set battle: 6-7(3), 7-6(8), 3-6, 7-6(5), 4-6.

Zverev spoke openly about his mental struggles, saying he felt isolated and was having a hard time coping. He even shared that he was considering seeking therapy.

He said:

"I feel very alone out there at times. I struggle. Mentally, I’ve been saying that I’ve struggled since after the Australian Open. Just don’t know. Trying to find ways to get out of this hole. I keep finding myself back in it. I feel generally speaking quite alone in life at the moment, which is a feeling that is not very nice."

Hearing those comments left Mischa Zverev genuinely shocked, as he admitted during a conversation on Prime Video. He said it was the first time he had heard anything like that from his brother.

"He’s fine. He lost. Of course, you’re sad and disappointed, but that’s part of the issue," Mischa said.

"But he’s not missing out on anything, unlike in recent years when he sprained his ankle or something like that. It’s sad. It’s a shame he lost. I don’t know what to make of his comments; I’m hearing them for the first time," he added.

Still, Mischa said he was glad that his brother finally decided to speak up about how he was feeling. He shared that he was more than happy to be there and just listen.

Alexander Zverev's brother Mischa: "If he’s talking about it, that’s good"

Alexander Zverev hugs his brother Mischa | Image Source: Getty

During the same conversation with Prime Video, Mischa Zverev said that when he spoke to Alexander Zverev after his loss at Wimbledon, everything had seemed fine. But he was glad his brother finally opened up about his mental state and said he was more than happy to be there for him.

Mischa said:

"If he’s talking about it, that’s good; usually, I’m just a listener. He didn’t hint at anything serious. I was with him. We talked about a lot of things, including positive ones, like the match."

"We also discussed fun things we could do in the coming weeks. But everything seemed positive. I’m very calm and rational right now. There are millions of other people who have tough lives, but we’re in the spotlight," he added.

Zverev’s year got off to a strong start with a run to the Australian Open final, but things slowly started to go downhill from there. Mischa feels that the emotional ups and downs since then have taken a toll on the German's mental well-being.

"The year started with the final in Australia, then straight to South America; he was determined to keep playing. And then, one thing led to another. A few close losses, and then it’s an emotional whirlwind," Mischa Zverev said.

"We imagined the year one way, and now it’s turned out differently. Then you feel something you might not have even noticed before," he added.

Alexander Zverev will now try to regroup as quickly as possible and shift his focus to the US Open, which is his last shot this year at winning a Grand Slam.

