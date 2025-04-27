Alexander Zverev's brother Mischa makes his frustrations clear after German's Madrid Open controversy

Alexander Zverev has sparked controversy at the Madrid Open after criticizing a disputed line call that went against him and cost him a crucial point. His brother, Mischa Zverev, has now weighed in on the issue, offering his full support.

Ad

Zverev came into Madrid riding high after a title win at the BMW Open in Munich and began his campaign with a win over Roberto Bautista Agut, before facing another Spaniard, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The line call controversy unfolded during his tight 2-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(0) win over Fokina.

At one point in the second set, the German grew frustrated when he believed his opponent had hit a ball wide. He walked over to the umpire’s chair, urging Mohamed Lahyani to come down and check the mark. When Lahyani refused, he pulled out his phone to photograph the spot and received a warning for his actions.

Ad

Trending

"Look at this mark. Please just come down, look at it. Don’t overrule it, please. Just come down, please. Just for me,” he pleaded despite the automatic Hawkeye system confirming the ball had landed on the line.

Mischa Zverev later weighed in on the controversy on Instagram, insisting the ball was clearly out. He also criticized the system, saying chair umpires should have the power to overrule a Hawkeye call and called the incident a "terrible mistake."

Ad

“Mark is posted..... system needs to be recalibrated..... and chair umpires should have the power to overrule... otherwise it's silly, terribly mistake,” Mischa Zverev wrote.

@mischazverevofficial via Instagram

Alexander Zverev later shared a photo of the ball mark on his Instagram Stories with the following caption:

Ad

“Just gonna leave this one here. This was called in. Interesting call.”

@alexzverev123 via Instagram

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis & baseball coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More