"Alexander Zverev's defense is literally just women lie and want money" - Fans aghast as German's defense requests for public trial to be made private

Alexander Zverev's domestic abuse trial began on Friday, May 31, in a Berlin court. Though the public trial started today, there has already been a significant development that has left tennis fans fuming.

The German's legal defense team reportedly requested for the rest of the trial to take place behind closed doors. Zverev's defense cited protecting the German's privacy and his daughter Mayla's welfare as the reasons for a private trial. The court has yet to accept or reject the proposal.

Last year, Berlin's Tiergarten district court ordered Alexander Zverev to pay a fine of $487,000 (€450,000) after his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, who is also Mayla's mother, accused the German of domestic abuse. Patea alleged that Zverev had strangled her after a 2020 argument between the pair turned violent.

However, Zverev chose to appeal against the court's decision, which led to a public trial based on stipulations in German law. Jonathan Crane, a DW Sports reporter, attended the first day of the trial and shared the developments on X (formerly Twitter):

Fans online weren't pleased with Zverev's legal defense team's request for a private trial. One set of fans directed its anger straight at the German, who is currently in Paris vying for the French Open title. The World No. 4 has already reached the third round after beating Rafael Nadal and David Goffin.

"F**k this man, if you support Zverev this is your unfriendly reminder to get off my page. block me, i don’t care," wrote an evidently angry fan.

"Anybody that has a semi-standard IQ level knows what this is all about," commented another fan sarcastically, quoting Zverev when he was asked about Patea's allegations at a press conference in 2023.

"The audacity of this vile man (Zverev), we've seen it all. There will never be justice for DV survivors and their families, it all continues to be a game for abusers living off the coattails of the Patriarchy," another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans expressed concern for Patea while bashing Zverev's legal defense team.

"The defense is literally just women lie and want money," one fan wrote.

"Incredible. They’re actually going down the money-grabber vs good-guy-it’s-not-his-fault-he choked-her-what-about-the-child-he-abandoned route. He has privacy, but only after they’ve claimed *she’s* after fame and money. Her reputation irrelevant, his everything," another fan commented.

"Protect young daughter's mother when," yet another fan wrote.

French Open director Amelie Mauresmo recently responded to questions over Alexander Zverev's participation

Rafael Nadal (L) and Alexander Zverev (R) after the pair's first-round match at the 2024 French Open

Amelie Mauresmo, the French Open director, has had to face repeated questions regarding the clay court Major's decision to allow Zverev to participate. Recently, she said that the decision stemmed from the prestigious Grand Slam's policy, which states that the German has not been declared guilty yet and therefore, can play.

"So far, our policy is that, as long as the trial isn't finished and there isn't a decision, he's considered innocent and so that's why he's allowed to be part of the draw. And as far as the trial is concerned, we're not gonna comment on anything because the trial is happening so we're going to respect that," Mauresmo told journalist Tumaini Carayol.

Zverev is set to face Tallon Griekspoor next in the third round of the French Open. If the German wins, he will go on to face either Jozef Kovalik or Holger Rune.