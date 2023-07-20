Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend & mother of his child Brenda Patea denies making financial claims regarding new assault allegations

Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend and mother of his child Brenda Patea has confirmed that she has not filed any financial complaint against the German. She has, howeverm raised allegations of bodily harm.

Patea started dating Zverev in 2019 and gave birth to their daughter in 2021. The couple stated a difference in their overall outlook on life as the reason for their eventual split, with Patea announcing that she would not share custody of her child with the 26-year-old.

In the latest update surrounding their seperation, Patea has accused Zverev of causing bodily harm, for which she has applied for a penal order. However, she has denied making any financial complaints against the World No. 19.

"Official statement on the current RTL coverage of Brenda Patea: In this regard, we state that the public prosecutor responsible informed us today that he has applied for a penal order to be issued against Mr. Zverev on the basis of the allegation of bodily harm to the detriment of Ms. Patea. We would also like to clarify that Ms. Patea has not made any financial claim against Mr. Zverev," Brenda Patea's Instagram story read.

Brenda Patea's Instagram story on Wednesday

Alexander Zverev was under investigation for domestic assault against another ex-girlfriend of his, Olga Sharypova, for more than three years. While the German was cleared off all charges in that case earlier this year, he has found himself in hot water again with the latest allegations.

If the court decides to award a penalty order in Patea's case, Zverev will be given two weeks time to raise an objection against his ex-girlfriend's verdict.

Alexander Zverev is currently dating Sophia Thomalla

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla at the 2021 Erste Bank Open

Despite complicated past relationships, Alexander Zverev is leading a healthy dating life with his current girlfriend Sophia Thomalla. The couple started dating in 2020. They met for the first time through a mutual friend.

Born on October 6, 1989, Thomalla is a German actress, model and television presenter. She started working for television shows at the age of 18. Her net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million.

Thomalla is often seen in the stands supporting the German player during his matches. Taking to social media recently, the actress shared her delight at Zverev's dominant third round win over Hugo Grenier at the Madrid Open.

Via Thomalla's Instagram stories

Alexander Zverev is currently taking part at the Swedish Open. Following an opening round win against Alex Molcan, the German will next face Thiago Monteiro in the second round on Thursday, July 20.