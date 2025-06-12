Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia celebrates returning home from Paris with gorgeous mirror selfie

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla recently arrived in Berlin, her home city in Germany, following her stay in Paris, where her boyfriend participated at the 2025 French Open. She celebrated her return to the German capital with a stunning mirror selfie.
On Wednesday, June 11, Thomalla took to her Instagram Stories and shared two pictures. The prominent actress, model and television presenter clicked the first of them as the plane she was on landed on a runway at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport. She captioned this post:
"Home 🤍"
The next picture was a gorgeous selfie of Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, with the 35-year-old sporting Calvin Klein gym wear. Even though her face wasn't visible in the picture, the tattoos on her arms certainly played a part in enhancing the overall look of the selfie. Thomalla is a body art enthusiast and has at least 20 tattoos.
Thomalla's stay in Paris with boyfriend Zverev ended in disappointment as the ATP No. 3 and last year's French Open runner-up was ousted from Roland Garros by Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.
Alexander Zverev's wait for Grand Slam glory goes on after underwhelming display in French Open loss; German currently gunning for title in Stuttgart
Against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, Alexander Zverev established a lead over the legendary Serb after winning the first set 6-4. However, the German's game became increasingly defensive and passive as the match went on, allowing the former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion to storm back into the contest.
Ultimately, Zverev lost the second, third and fourth sets 3-6, 2-6, 4-6 respectively and exited the clay Major. He received fierce criticism from legendary compatriot Boris Becker for his performance against the Serb. However, remaining defiant, the ATP No. 3 countered Becker saying:
"I lost to Djokovic, not to Hans Peter, who is ranked 250 in the world.I also had a lot of contact with Boris before he made that statement. I still have massive respect for him. I will always listen to what he has to say, but I don't always have to agree."
Zverev is currently participating at the 2025 Boss Open in Stuttgart, an ATP 250 grasscourt event, where he is the top seed. At the time of writing, the German is playing his opening match of the tournament, a second-round encounter against Corentin Moutet.