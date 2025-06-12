Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia celebrates returning home from Paris with gorgeous mirror selfie

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla recently arrived in Berlin, her home city in Germany, following her stay in Paris, where her boyfriend participated at the 2025 French Open. She celebrated her return to the German capital with a stunning mirror selfie.

Ad

On Wednesday, June 11, Thomalla took to her Instagram Stories and shared two pictures. The prominent actress, model and television presenter clicked the first of them as the plane she was on landed on a runway at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport. She captioned this post:

"Home 🤍"

Thomalla's Instagram Story featuring her return to Berlin after boyfriend Zverev's French Open campaign (Source: Instagram/sophiathomalla)

The next picture was a gorgeous selfie of Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, with the 35-year-old sporting Calvin Klein gym wear. Even though her face wasn't visible in the picture, the tattoos on her arms certainly played a part in enhancing the overall look of the selfie. Thomalla is a body art enthusiast and has at least 20 tattoos.

Ad

Trending

Thomalla's mirror selfie as seen on her Instagram Story dated Wednesday, June 11, 2025 (Source: Instagram/sophiathomalla)

Thomalla's stay in Paris with boyfriend Zverev ended in disappointment as the ATP No. 3 and last year's French Open runner-up was ousted from Roland Garros by Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Alexander Zverev's wait for Grand Slam glory goes on after underwhelming display in French Open loss; German currently gunning for title in Stuttgart

Alexander Zverev greets fans after his 2025 French Open loss to Novak Djokovic (Source: Getty)

Against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, Alexander Zverev established a lead over the legendary Serb after winning the first set 6-4. However, the German's game became increasingly defensive and passive as the match went on, allowing the former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion to storm back into the contest.

Ad

Ultimately, Zverev lost the second, third and fourth sets 3-6, 2-6, 4-6 respectively and exited the clay Major. He received fierce criticism from legendary compatriot Boris Becker for his performance against the Serb. However, remaining defiant, the ATP No. 3 countered Becker saying:

"I lost to Djokovic, not to Hans Peter, who is ranked 250 in the world.I also had a lot of contact with Boris before he made that statement. I still have massive respect for him. I will always listen to what he has to say, but I don't always have to agree."

Zverev is currently participating at the 2025 Boss Open in Stuttgart, an ATP 250 grasscourt event, where he is the top seed. At the time of writing, the German is playing his opening match of the tournament, a second-round encounter against Corentin Moutet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More