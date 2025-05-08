Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia dazzles in black during Thailand trip as German begins Italian Open title defense

Alexander Zverev will be defending his 2024 Italian Open crown in Rome this fortnight before traveling to Paris for the second Major tournament of the year later in May. As the German looks to amp up his claycourt campaign in the coming weeks, his long-time girlfriend Sophia Thomalla has been enjoying a solo getaway in Thailand.

Zverev has enjoyed a respectable season on the ATP Tour in 2025, having won 21 of his 29 matches. Notably, he secured his 24th career title at the BMW Open last month. Thomalla vociferously supported the 28-year-old during his triumph in Munich but hasn't been seen in her boyfriend's players' box at big events since then.

Sophia Thomalla, who works primarily as an actress, model, and TV presenter, has been letting her hair down in Koh Samui, Thailand, this week if her Instagram story from Wednesday (May 7) is anything to go by. The 35-year-old was out at night in a stunning black little black dress, which was complemented well by her full-body tattoos and heels.

Via Sophia Thomalla Instagram story

Zverev and Thomalla have been dating since 2021. Although the latter is more than seven years older than the German, their relationship has only strengthened over the last few years. The famous TV presenter has over 1,400,000 followers on Instagram, giving her a formidable internet presence. However, that hasn't deterred her from regularly supporting her beau during tournaments, be it from his players' box or back home.

Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla also have a 'secret handshake'

Sophia Thomalla watches her boyfriend Alexander Zverev's match live in Munich | Image Source: Getty

Earlier this year in Melbourne, Alexander Zverev was made to spill the details surrounding his "handshake" with girlfriend Sophia Thomalla after he beat 12th-seeded Tommy Paul 7-6(1), 7-6(0), 2-6, 6-1 in the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals. He hilariously insisted that the handshake signified the pinnacle of "German coolness" while still managing to be discreet about it.

"Yeah, I mean, we, we've been together for 3.5 years now, like, you gotta understand we're German. This is like the coolest version of German you can be," Alexander Zverev said during his on-court interview at Rod Laver Arena after reaching the Australian Open SFs. "So like this is, this is like the top of German coolness, like it doesn't go any further than that. So we, we did it, we did well."

Having received a first-round Bye in Rome, the second seed will face Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. The 28-year-old will be eager to emulate his result of winning the title at Foro Italico in 2018 and 2024 later this fortnight.

